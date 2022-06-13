WASHINGTON — Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor Corp. sent a letter to congressional leaders Monday urging them to lift the 200,000 customer cap for existing electric vehicle tax credits.
The letter from the nation's four largest automakers comes as Democrats in Congress are negotiating with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, on the shape of a potential climate and energy package. that originally included a controversial EV tax credit Manchin has called "ludicrous."
Car buyers can currently qualify for up to $7,500 off the cost of a new electric vehicle — but only if the automaker has not yet sold 200,000 EVs. General Motors Co. and Tesla Inc. have already surpassed that number, disqualifying their customers from continuing to benefit, and Toyota is soon expected to hit the cap.
The automakers wrote that the tax credit has allowed auto companies "to offer more affordable products in greater volumes," which has helped accelerate EV adoption.
"However, recent economic pressures and supply chain constraints are increasing the cost of manufacturing electrified vehicles which, in turn, puts pressure on the price to consumers," they wrote in the letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
They asked the leaders to lift the 200,000 vehicle cap to be phased out "when the EV market is more mature" and argued eliminating the cap will incentivize people to buy EVs and provide certainty to customers and workers.
They added that China and the European Union are investing heavily in electrification.
"Our domestic policies must work to solidify our global leadership in the automotive industry," they wrote. By eliminating the cap, "Congress will ensure that the U.S. continues to be a leader on EV innovation and production."
The letter represents a change in the auto industry's position on the credits — previously, the Detroit Three have supported a proposal put forward by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, and Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Michigan, that would have eliminated the cap and raised the credits to provide up to $12,500 off the cost of buying a new EV.
That would have included a $4,500 credit for vehicles built in unionized assembly plants.
