In late 2018, I interviewed Rita Dunlavy about changes at downtown Bend's Red Chair Gallery, of which the artist is manager and owner.
What evolved from our subsequent emails was and an ongoing pen-pal relationship, wherein she would often gush over things I had written, and we'd talk sci-fi books, the pitfalls of aging and more. It was beautiful.
Recently, she asked if it was her imagination or was I writing fewer articles? (She may have used the phrase "my favorite journalist in The Bulletin" therein.)
She read it right: In July, I took the reins of editing GO! and our outdoor section, Explore, from longtime colleague and editor, Jody Lawrence-Turner, who is still with The Bulletin, albeit in a different capacity. (And she still gets the task — although Dunlavy might call it the joy — of editing my pieces.)
To be sure, when I'm not editing, I am still writing, but the bulk of GO! has long been written by talented staff and a cadre of expert freelancers. You'll see what I mean when you read Janay Wright's excellent cover story on the Bend Creator's Celebration, Ben Salmon's emotional journey to the heart of The Color Study's new album, Makenzie Whittle's insightful review of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and Jon Abernathy's look at the increasing number of area breweries making Japanese rice lagers.
—David Jasper, reporter and editor
