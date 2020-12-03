Arnold (Arnie) Duane Reinhart
December 21, 1932 - November 14, 2020
Arnold (Arnie) Duane Reinhart passed from this life on November 14, 2020, from complications associated with renal and heart failure. He was born in Foxholm, Minnesota, on December 21, 1932, to Lee and Gladys. Arnie was the second youngest of a large family. He had 5 sisters and 3 brothers. He moved to Bend, Oregon with his family in 1935, and remained for the rest of his life.
He graduated from Bend Senior High School in 1952, where he excelled and loved playing football. He then spent four years in the United States Navy on a seagoing tug. He was a proud veteran and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and local Band of Brothers Chapter. Upon leaving the Navy, he attended Barber School and was
at one time a partner at Bend’s Metropolitan Barbershop. In the early
70’s, he went to work for Willamette Industries at their particleboard
plant. First as a forklift driver and then later as a certified millwright.
In 1992, he retired and spent time traveling the country and spending
the winters in Arizona.
Arnie married Alyce Grant on July 2, 1961, in Madras, Oregon. Arnie and Alyce had three sons: Troy, Tod, and Ty. Alyce preceded Arnie in death in 1988. Arnie married Paulette Thompson in 1989, and Arnie gained two stepchildren: Ronnie Thompson and Kela Danford. Arnie precedes Paulette in death. Arnie leaves us with 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one remaining brother, Roger Reinhart of
Bend.
Due to the current pandemic services will be held for family only