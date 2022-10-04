Acrimoto in Eugene, Oregon

Arcimoto opened a 250,000-square-foot vehicle factory in Eugene last February.

 Oregonian file photo

Eugene electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto laid off 49 in last week’s restructuring and furloughed another 66, according to former employees. The permanent layoffs included three executives, two of whom had been in those roles for just a few months.

Arcimoto makes a line of three-wheeled electric vehicles called “Fun Utility Vehicles,” or FUVs. The company has attracted a lot of attention from electric vehicle enthusiasts and investors, but supply chain problems and dwindling cash reserves have put Arcimoto’s future in doubt.

