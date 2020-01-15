Art can be an idealized version of reality, and architectural artist Leisa Collins sees this as her goal.

She creates watercolor and ink portraits of historic homes, and she’s able, with skill and the stroke of her brush, to highlight aesthetically pleasing elements, like an intricate brick pattern or bay window, and leave out of the painted scene unsightly power lines, construction rubble and the neighbors’ debris.

She fills in sparse trees in the backyard and flowerbeds in the front, and can represent any season. “I don’t worry about what the day looks like,” she says. “I always make it sunny.”

Collins has traveled the country capturing historic homes on paper and preserving, she says, their legacy as well as honoring the people who made and saved these architectural treasures.

In 2013, she founded the Leisa Collins Historic Preservation Award, in which a framed, original painting of a historic home or building is presented to project leaders and workers.

“My mission is saving communities and culture through my art,” she says. “Any building with history has a story and once it is destroyed, it is lost forever.”

Recently she completed her 100th Portland house portrait, and she plans to showcase them in a book. But for now, her artwork depicting grand Queen Annes to modest cottages adorn owners’ walls.

While creating the series of house portraits, Collins researched Portland’s architectural history and grew in her desire to protect it.

“As is well known, the most predominant style of historic home in Portland is the wooden Craftsman, whether the larger, more detailed style, the classic two-storied Foursquare or the myriad of smaller bungalows,” she says, praising the style’s welcoming porch.

“Interspersed among Craftsman homes, one can find Cape Cods, Colonial Revivals, Italianates, Tudor cottages, Spanish Revivals as well as the occasional Victorian, sometimes all on the same street,” she says.

Unlike other cities she’s studied, which razed old, rundown areas to make way for new development in the mid-1900s, many Portland neighborhoods are still rich with historic homes. She credits the grassroots network of neighborhood associations that started in the 1950s and 1960s.

“While they addressed many different issues, they did a lot of effective work to save established residential neighborhoods that are now reaching 100 years old,” she says.

Days spent painting house portraits in the Irvington neighborhood allowed her to learn that “the fight to protect historic areas can take a lot of time,” she says.

The Irvington Community Association was formed in 1966 by a group concerned about the area’s deterioration. Almost 45 years later, the Irvington Historic District was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Collins’ portrait are on archival-quality mat and backing board and cost from $450 to $750, depending on the size.

The client can dictate the season as seen by the surrounding landscape’s spring pink dogwood, summer’s hydrangea, fall’s coppery-leaf maple or winter’s blanket of snow.

Although Collins has created custom house portraits in 35 different architectural styles and across the U.S., she says each commissioned piece is different, since she includes unique details plus “warmth and personality” and “special memories that are imbued into a home,” she says.