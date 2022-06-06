For the first time in two years, Apple is hosting app makers in-person at its sprawling Cupertino campus to kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference this week. Kind of.
CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi briefly took a moment to welcome attendees, eliciting a ripple of applause from the crowd. But the excitement seemed to dim somewhat when Cook and Federighi took their seats to watch the prerecorded keynote with everyone else.
Luckily, that's not why people are paying such close attention this year. Apple mainly uses its WWDC keynote address, which started at 1 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Pacific), to highlight new developments to the software that runs its iPhones, iPads, computers and smartwatches.
This year kicked off with a list of updates to its iOS 16 software, which runs on iPhones and likely wouldn't be available to the public until this fall. The features include a number nice little upgrades, but nothing revolutionary.
- - -
Two MacBooks powered by a new chip
Apple just announced two new MacBook computers featuring a brand new chip. The first devices to get it will be Apple's most popular laptops, starting with the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Inside is the new M2 chip, which Apple claims will be 18% faster than the previous-generation M1 chip.
Leaning into the thin design ethos, the new MacBook Air drops a wedge-shaped design for a more consistently flat profile that measures half an inch thick and weighs 2.7 pounds. The screen now goes closer to the edge and measures 13.6 inches. The battery should last for up to 18 hours of video playback. And Apple fixed two of the biggest complaints about previous MacBook Airs: The camera's resolution doubles to 1080p and the charger uses Apple's Magsafe tech so the charger can pop in and out easily. Apple says it costs $1,199 and ships next month.
Apple's popular 13-inch MacBook Pro will also get the M2 chip, plus a few extra benefits. Its built-in battery is said to last for two hours longer than the one found in the new MacBook Air and supports up to 24GB of RAM - not that most people will ever really need that much. This model won't be as svelte as the Air, but that extra juice could make the $1,299 price tag worth the splurge for some.
- - -
iOS 16 Updates: Unsend messages, buy now pay later
The most visible change coming to the iPhone's software is what Apple executive Federighi called the "biggest update ever to the lock screen." Instead of just showing a photo and the time, the new iOS 16 software will let you add widgets - or glance-able information - from apps including calendar, weather and even real-time events like basketball games. Notifications from apps will also now roll in from the bottom of the screen, so they won't cover up the photo and font you picked out for your new custom lock screen.
Messages is getting an overhaul, too. Now, you can edit messages you've already sent or unsend certain messages entirely. It could help us all say goodbye to those embarrassing "sorry, wrong person" moments and the news prompted a chorus of oohs from the audience at Apple.
Another useful update: When you use voice dictation, the keyboard will now stay on the screen so you flow back and forth between voice and typing. You can also now dictate emojis - Apple's example was "mind-blown emoji."
iOS 16 will also come with more key and wallet options, which might speed your switch from an analog wallet to a digital one.
- - -
A safety feature for people in danger
After fielding criticism for the ways its AirTags and "Find My" location network could put victims of stalking or domestic abuse in danger, Apple unveiled a new "Safety Check" settings section. Here, you can see what access you've granted various apps and devices, all in one spot, as well as revoke access and reset privacy permissions without having to tap around. You can also sign out of iCloud on any of your devices to limit who has access to your messages or other data. (It's worth noting that revoking access to location and messages could in itself present a safety risk if a person was being held against their will.)
- - -
CarPlay
Starting next year, Apple's CarPlay feature will take over some vehicles' instrument clusters (the core selection of dials built into most cars). Rather than those traditional gauges and readouts, a connected phone can be used to control in-car features like climate control, as well as more immediately helpful info like speed, RPMs and more.
- - -
WatchOS 9: Sleep and heart monitoring
Apple has long pitched its watch as a health tool, so it's no surprise that some of the biggest additions to its wearable software try to help users understand their bodies a little better.
Once WatchOS 9 arrives, for example, wearers will be able to take a closer look at the quality of their sleep. Well, that's the idea, anyway: Apple says its watch will be able to determine how much sleep people spend in different sleep "stages," though researchers have told The Post that these kinds of insights frequently aren't much more than guesses.
Meanwhile, Apple watch owners concerned about cardiac health will be able to see how much time their hearts spend in beating abnormally - known as "AFib," or atrial fibrillation. Apple watches have been able to detect these offbeat heartbeats for years, but models running this new software should be better able to track a wearer's AFib history - crucial information for doctors trying to help.
But perhaps the most curious twist to the Apple watch experience is that you might not need to own one to get a taste. Apple said it would make its Fitness app available to all iPhones owners, and that the software would be able to make solid guesses at your number of steps taken, flights of stairs climbed and workouts tackled.
