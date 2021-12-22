COURCHEVEL, France — Sara Hector ended a drought of nearly five years for the Swedish women’s ski team by beating Mikaela Shiffrin in both runs of a World Cup giant slalom on Wednesday.
No Swedish skier had triumphed on the women’s World Cup circuit since Frida Hansdotter won a night slalom in Austria in January 2017.
Hector led Shiffrin by .34 seconds after the opening run and added one-hundredth of a second in the final run for her second career victory, and first since December 2014.
“It’s amazing. It’s incredible, and I’m so surprised, too,” Hector said. “It was such a big fight and I didn’t think I was so fast. I feel so awesome. It’s crazy. I’m so proud.”
The result came a day after she had finished runner-up to Shiffrin in another GS on the same hill in the French Alps for her first podium result in a year.
World Cup giant slalom champion Marta Bassino finished six-tenths of a second behind in third place after failing to score points in the first two GS races of the season. Tessa Worley of France, who was second after the opening run, dropped to fourth, followed by defending overall champion Petra Vlhova in fifth.
A day after dominating Tuesday's race, Shiffrin was satisfied despite missing what would have been her 73rd career victory.
“Compared with yesterday, today had a lot more like scrappy skiing, some recoveries. It was just a tough day. It’s amazing to have second place," said Shiffrin, who gave Hector a long hug in the finish area after the race.
Shiffrin’s main challenger in the overall standings, Sofia Goggia, failed to score World Cup points for a second straight day. The American now leads her by 115 points.
Paula Moltzan of the United States finished 13th after gaining 15 spots with a strong second run, having only just made the flip in 28th after the opening run.
The women’s World Cup continues with another GS and a slalom in Lienz, Austria, next week.
Also Wednesday:
Foss-Solevaag wins slalom after Noël misses last gate: MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy — Norwegian skier Sebastian Foss-Solevaag benefited when Clément Noël missed the final gate in the second run of a World Cup slalom night race on Wednesday to claim his first victory since taking gold at the world championships.
Having dominated the opening leg, Noël was nearly a full second ahead of Foss-Solevaag at the final checkpoint in his second trip down but the Frenchman — who won the season’s opening slalom and was an overwhelming favorite — lost control and fell to the snow as he cleared the penultimate gate then slid across the finish line on the wrong side of the final gate.
“I’m really sorry for him. He was skiing really well; he’s been skiing great all season. But today I was skiing more stable,” said Foss-Solevaag, who placed second behind Noël in the opening leg.
It was the third slalom win of 2021 for Foss-Solevaag, who also won at Flachau, Austria, in January, and at the worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo in February.
Foss-Solevaag finished .10 seconds ahead of defending overall champion Alexis Pinturault, who moved up from fifth in the first leg.
Kristoffer Jakobsen of Sweden finished third, a mere hundredth behind Pinturault, to follow up his second-place finish 10 days ago in Val d’Isère, France, which marked the first podium result of his career.
