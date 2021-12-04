BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — If there was any thought a knee injury might hold back Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, that’s been erased.
His speed has quickly returned.
The Norwegian standout captured a World Cup downhill race with an aggressive run Saturday for his second win in as many days.
It’s more proof the 2019-20 overall World Cup champion is returning to top form after tearing his ACL less than a year ago — and with the Winter Olympics in Beijing just two months away.
“I wanted to come back as fast as possible and I guess this is the result and I can’t be more happy,” Kilde said.
Starting 19th overall, Kilde finished the demanding Birds of Prey course in 1 minute, 39.63 seconds to edge Austrian racer Matthias Mayer by 0.66 seconds. Beat Feuz of Switzerland was third, while Italian racer Matteo Marsaglia turned in a surprise run from bib No. 28 to take fourth.
Kilde won the super-G Friday in just his third race back from a training crash last January in which he hurt his right knee. He said he received congratulations from his girlfriend and U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin, who’s competing in Lake Louise, Alberta, this weekend.
“She’s awesome,” Kilde said. “We’re good for each other.”
The 29-year-old Kilde dedicated the race Saturday to his good friend and teammate Kjetil Jansrud, the five-time Olympic medalist who crashed into the fencing during the super-G race Friday. Jansrud will return home to be evaluated after damage was detected to the cruciate ligament in his knee.
“Crossing my fingers for him to come back,” Kilde said. “Not ready to kind of ‘lose him’ already. We should just give him a hand and a big applause for everything he’s done.”
The top American finisher was Ryan Cochran-Siegle with a sixth-place finish and 1.24 seconds behind Kilde’s winning time. He plans to glance at video of Kilde’s run.
“He’s just technically so sound,” Cochran-Siegle said. “The only ‘weakness’ that he had was his knee injury and he’s clearly come back from that 100%. He’s skiing at a high level.”
Also Saturday:
Goggia wins 6th consecutive women’s downhill: LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — Sofia Goggia won a World Cup downhill by a wide margin for the second consecutive day, extending her streak in the discipline to six appearances in a row as she shapes up as a big favorite to defend her Olympic gold medal in Beijing in two months.
Goggia, a 29-year-old Italian, again was terrific in Lake Louise, covering the course in 1 minute, 48.42 seconds to become the first woman since Lindsey Vonn in 2009-10 to put together a run of a half-dozen triumphs in the downhill.
Breezy Johnson of the U.S. was the runner-up, just like she was on Friday, this time trailing Goggia by 0.84 seconds. These are Johnson’s first two second-place World Cup finishes.
Reigning downhill world champion Corinne Suter of Switzerland was third Saturday, 0.98 seconds off Goggia’s pace.
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. wound up 38th, a day after finishing 26th in her first downhills in nearly two full years.
The World Cup stop in Lake Louise closes with a super-G on Sunday.
