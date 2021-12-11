ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — It was Lara Gut-Behrami’s turn to edge Sofia Goggia for victory in a World Cup super-G race on Saturday, reversing the result of their duel in Canada last weekend.
Gut-Behrami raced down the typically tricky St. Moritz terrain 0.18 seconds faster than Goggia through lightly falling snow on a cold, still morning with a finish-area temperature about 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
Asked about their budding rivalry, Gut-Behrami noted it was “good for the sport, people like these stories,” though it was not an extra motivation for her.
"At the start I don’t think I’m racing against an opponent or fighting against someone. You mustn’t forget the other girls,” she told Swiss broadcaster RTS, singling out Mikaela Shiffrin, her fellow former World Cup overall champion.
Shiffrin was exactly one second further back of Goggia in third to complete a high-class podium and retain her lead in the overall World Cup standings.
It was just Shiffrin’s second World Cup super-G in almost two years after taking a break from speed disciplines on the season-long circuit. She had placed sixth last Sunday at Lake Louise, Alberta, when Goggia had beaten Gut-Behrami by 0.11.
“They’re at such a high level," Shiffrin said of the 1-2 finishers, who on a cloudy day mastered a racing surface “like a rollercoaster. In between every single turn there’s also little ripples and rollers and you can't see those at all.
Gut-Behrami’s very aggressive racing on one of her home Swiss hills earned a 33rd career World Cup win at the same place as her first. Her debut victory in December 2008 was a super-G on the Corviglia course as a precociously talented 17-year-old.
The 30-year-old Swiss racer has now won or been second in all eight super-Gs so far in 2021, including taking gold at the world championships in February. Shiffrin was also third that day.
Shiffrin, who has wins in slalom and giant slalom this season, earned 60 World Cup points for her third place and leads by 70 over Goggia, who rose to second above Petra Vlhova.
Vlhova, the defending overall champion, is skipping the weekend meeting at St. Moritz which includes another super-G on Sunday.
Also Saturday:
Swiss skier Odermatt dominates 2nd men's GS of season: VAL d'ISÈRE, France — Marco Odermatt let out a scream and pumped his right fist after finishing a men's World Cup giant slalom .
The Swiss skier celebrated his third win of the season and seventh overall after dominating the race and winning it by .59 seconds ahead of overall champion Alexis Pinturault.
Austrian skier Manuel Feller finished 1.24 behind in third for his second career podium in the discipline.
“Amazing, I don’t know what to say. This is a really cool victory today,” said Odermatt, who had two podiums including a super-G win in Beaver Creek, Colorado, last week.
Odermatt also triumphed in the season-opening giant slalom in Austria in October and became the first male skier to win the first two GS races in a season since Ted Ligety achieved the feat in 2013.
The Swiss skier leads the overall standings with 446 points, 136 ahead of Matthias Mayer and 217 ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who both sat out Saturday’s race.
River Radamus posted the third-fastest time in the final run as the American improved from 23rd to 13th position, trailing Odermatt by 2.33 seconds.
The race weekend in the French Alps ends Sunday with a men's slalom.
