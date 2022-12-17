ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Italian skier Sofia Goggia gave a thumbs-up with her right hand after dominating the fourth women’s World Cup downhill of the season on Saturday.
Her left hand she could barely move.
Goggia won the race in impressive style, leading runner-up Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia by 0.43 seconds, a day after breaking two fingers when she hit a gate but still finished second in a downhill on the same Corviglia course.
After Friday’s accident, the two-time Olympic downhill medalist went to Milan to have surgery. The Italian ski team said a metal rod and screws were placed inside her hand to stabilize it and her hand wrapped in a cast.
Still, Goggia returned to the Swiss resort for the second downhill.
With her left hand bandaged and the glove attached to her ski pole with yellow duct tape, Goggia was the ninth starter as she seemed not visibly hampered by the injury.
“When I understood today that I could make it, I think there was no girl who was (as) happy as I was today at the start gate. It was not guaranteed that I could be at the start today,” said Goggia, adding the Italian team even considered not putting her on the start list for Saturday's race.
“I said: ‘Are you crazy? You crazy?’ I don’t give up this way,” Goggia said.
Racing under blue skies and sunshine — in contrast to Friday’s race in snowy and foggy conditions — Goggia charged down the 2.5-kilometer course in her usual gutsy style, not holding back in bumpy turns and jumping higher and further than her rivals.
Goggia finished 0.52 seconds ahead of then-leader Kira Weidle of Germany, and waved and blew kisses to the spectators.
Weidle was later bumped into third place by Stuhec, who earned her first podium in nearly four years. The Slovenian had won the 2017 world downhill title on this course.
Elena Curtoni, who won Friday’s race, finished 1.16 seconds behind in eighth.
Goggia’s third win of the season and 20th overall was briefly threatened by Mikaela Shiffrin.
Starting 21st, the overall World Cup leader was a few hundredths faster than Goggia in the first two sections, but Shiffrin took fewer risks than the Italian in the remainder of her run and finished 0.61 behind in fourth.
“I am really happy with how these last two days have gone with downhill. It was so fun and smooth and flowing,” said Shiffrin, who improved two positions from Friday’s result, when she finished one spot behind American teammate Breezy Johnson.
On Saturday, Johnson came almost two seconds behind Goggia and finished outside the top 20.
Shiffrin was followed by three Austrian racers: Cornelia Hütter, Nina Ortlieb and Mirjam Puchner.
Shiffrin leads the overall standings with 475 points, 50 clear of Goggia and 109 ahead of Wendy Holdener. The Swiss skier finished 32nd and failed to score World Cup points.
“On the one hand I try not to count points constantly, but it is in my mind all the time,” said Shiffrin, who won her fourth overall title last season.
Also Saturday:
Kilde wins 3rd of 4 men's downhills this season: SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde returned to the top of a men’s World Cup downhill podium, two days after finishing fifth in a shortened race at the same resort.
Kilde dominated the full version of the classic race on the challenging Saslong for his third win from four downhills this season.
Kilde’s powerful run saw him beat French veteran Johan Clarey by 0.35 seconds. Mattia Casse came a surprise third, 0.42 behind, in the Italian’s first career podium.
“It’s been a thrilling day,” Kilde said. “Amazing to be in Val Gardena, as always, the crowd from top to bottom just shouting at you. It’s just an amazing feeling crossing the finish line, especially with green numbers.”
Overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt missed the podium for the first time in 12 races, as the Swiss allrounder trailed Kilde by 0.92 and shared seventh place with Travis Ganong, the top American finisher.
“Every series has to end. I expected it would end two days ago already,” said Odermatt, whose podium streak had started in March 2022.
Odermatt maintained a clear lead in the overall standings with 636 points, 111 ahead of Kilde. Kilde leads Odermatt by 89 points in the season’s downhill standings. Odermatt won the overall title last season, Kilde the downhill title.
Changing weather conditions enabled lower-ranked skiers to grab a top result, most notably two French skiers. Cyprien Sarrazin, who started 61st, finished ahead of Odermatt in sixth place, while Adrien Theaux wore bib 32 and placed fourth.
His ninth career downhill win put Kilde in outright third position among Norwegian skiers, surpassing Kjetil Jansrud, who retired last season. Aksel Lund Svindal with 14 wins and Lasse Kjus with 10 are the country’s most successful downhillers.
Runner-up Clarey, who turns 42 next month, already was the oldest skier, male or female, to finish in the top three of a World Cup race.
“Being on the podium (at) 41 is amazing,” said Clarey, who was fourth in Thursday’s race. “It’s a great weekend. Hopefully I can be as good as I am now in January, and in February in Courchevel,” added Clarey, referring to the 2023 world championships in France in February."
Ganong led a strong showing of the U.S. team, with Jared Goldberg in ninth and Sam Morse in 15th. Bryce Bennett, who won the race last year, was 23rd.
Vincent Kriechmayr won the shortened downhill on the Saslong on Thursday in a race that had been postponed from Beaver Creek, Colorado.
Over the full distance on Saturday, the 2021 world champion from Austria finished 1.95 behind and outside the points in 32nd.
A super-G slated for Friday in Val Gardena was canceled due to a mixture of fog, rain and warm temperatures.
The men’s World Cup travels to nearby Alta Badia for two giant slaloms on Sunday and Monday.
