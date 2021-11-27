LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — Matthias Mayer edged fellow Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr on Saturday in the season-opening World Cup men’s downhill at Lake Louise.
Mayer finished in 1 minute, 47.74 seconds. He started seventh.
“Of course, I’m very satisfied,” said Mayer, also the 2018 downhill winner at Lake Louise. “It’s the first race of the season. I know that I had some good work in summer. Not only me. Also, Vincent had good work this summer. As a team, we are in very good shape.”
Kriechmayr had a time of 1:47.97. He was the first racer on the course.
“All in all, a really good run,” Kriechmayr said. “Matthias was amazing today and he was the right winner for this race.”
Switzerland's Beat Feuz, who finished third in 1:48.09, was the overall leader in men’s downhill last season, followed by Mayer.
After more than 15 inches of snow in a 24-hour period forced the cancellation of a downhill Friday, course workers worked early Saturday to shift snow and groom the course for a noon start.
“They did really good work on the slope today,” Mayer said. “It was good skiing today and it was World Cup conditions.”
Ryan Cochran-Siegle was the top U.S. finisher in 10th.
A super-G is set for Sunday. The women arrive in Alberta next week for two downhills and a super-G at the resort in Banff National Park.
Also Saturday:
Women's GS canceled: KILLINGTON, Vt. — A women’s World Cup giant slalom was canceled on Saturday, with the poor weather perhaps sparing Mikaela Shiffrin’s blushes.
The race in Killington, Vermont, marked the return of World Cup skiing to North America for the first time in two years.
However, after just nine competitors completed their first runs, the race was suspended amid strong winds and snow. And half an hour later the jury and organizers decided to cancel it.
Shiffrin, who was cheered on by a passionate home crowd, was the slowest of the skiers who managed to race — the two-time Olympic champion was 1.38 seconds behind France’s Tessa Worley, who had the fastest run.
There is a slalom scheduled for Sunday.
Shiffrin can match yet another record as she has won 45 World Cup slaloms, leaving her one short of the record for most wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark with 46 giant slalom victories in the 1970s and ’80s.
Shiffrin won the season-opening giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, but finished second to Petra Vlhova — her biggest rival — in both slalom races in Levi, Finland, last weekend.
Shiffrin and Vlhova share the lead in the overall World Cup standings with 260 points.
