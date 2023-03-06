TWITTER-MUSK (copy)

The U.S. can stop Twitter from releasing details about the government's demands for user information in national security investigations, a court ruled, in the same week House Republicans are to grill national security officials over surveillance.

Twitter had protested the government's redactions to a 2014 "transparency report" that featured a numerical breakdown of national security-related data requests from the previous year. The U.S. appeals court in San Francisco on Monday agreed with a lower-court judge that the Justice Department had shown a "compelling" interest in keeping that information secret.

