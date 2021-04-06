scoreboard

WEDNESDAY

Girls soccer: Lakeview at La Pine, 3 p.m.

Cross-country: IMC championships, at Sorosis Park, The Dalles.

THURSDAY

Volleyball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Bend at North Eugene, 6:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bend at North Eugene, 4 p.m.

Prep Sports

Volleyball

Monday’s Late Games

Estacada 3, Madras 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-18)

Tuesday’s Games

Pendleton 3, Redmond 0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-15)

Sisters 3, Corbett 0 (28-26, 25-14, 25-20)

Summit vs. Bend, late

La Pine 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-16)

Boys soccer

Monday’s Late Games

The Dalles 6, Redmond 3

Tuesday’s Games

Summit vs. Sandy, late

Girls soccer

Monday’s Late Games

Corbett 2, Madras 0

Tuesday’s Games

Bend vs. South Eugene, late

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 35 16 .686 —

Brooklyn 35 16 .686 —

Milwaukee 32 17 .653 2

Atlanta 27 24 .529 8

Charlotte 25 24 .510 9

Miami 26 25 .510 9

New York 25 26 .490 10

Boston 25 26 .490 10

Indiana 22 27 .449 12

Chicago 21 28 .429 13

Toronto 20 31 .392 15

Cleveland 18 32 .360 16½

Washington 17 32 .347 17

Orlando 17 33 .340 17½

Detroit 15 35 .300 19½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 38 12 .760 —

Phoenix 35 14 .714 2½

L.A. Clippers 33 18 .647 5½

Denver 31 18 .633 6½

L.A. Lakers 32 19 .627 6½

Portland 30 19 .612 7½

Dallas 28 21 .571 9½

Memphis 25 23 .521 12

San Antonio 24 24 .500 13

Golden State 23 27 .460 15

New Orleans 22 28 .440 16

Sacramento 22 29 .431 16½

Oklahoma City 20 30 .400 18

Houston 13 37 .260 25

Minnesota 13 38 .255 25½

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 113, Indiana 97

Atlanta 123, New Orleans 107

Phila. 106, Boston 96

L.A. Lakers 110, Toronto 101

Memphis 124, Miami 112

Detroit at Denver, late

Milwaukee at Golden State, late

Portland at L.A. Clippers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 6 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

COACHES POLL

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (32) 28-2 800 3

2. Gonzaga 31-1 768 1

3. Houston 28-4 714 6

4. Michigan 23-5 655 4

5. Alabama 26-7 623 5

6. Arkansas 25-7 599 10

7. UCLA 22-10 590 NR

8. Illinois 24-7 527 2

9. Southern California 25-8 467 23

10. Florida St. 18-7 451 14

11. Villanova 18-7 409 17

12. Loyola-Chicago 26-5 407 16

13. Iowa 22-9 404 8

14. Creighton 22-9 340 19

15. Ohio St. 21-10 303 7

16. Kansas 21-9 295 11

17. Oregon 22-7 280 25

18. West Virginia 19-10 277 13

19. Oklahoma St. 21-9 250 12

20. Oregon St. 20-13 229 NR

21. Texas 19-8 151 9

22. Texas Tech 18-11 148 21

23. Colorado 23-9 136 22

24. Virginia 18-7 131 15

25. Syracuse 18-10 112 NR

Dropped out: No. 18 San Diego St. (23-5); No. 20 Purdue (18-10); No. 24 Virginia Tech (15-7).

Others Receiving Votes: San Diego St. (23-5) 63; Oral Roberts (18-11) 57; Purdue (18-10) 54; Oklahoma (16-11) 48; Wisconsin (18-13) 27; Virginia Tech (15-7) 16; Brigham Young (20-7) 12; Drake (26-5) 9; Winthrop (23-2) 8; Florida (15-10) 8; Maryland (17-14) 7; Connecticut (15-8) 6; Rutgers (16-12) 5; LSU (19-10) 5; Clemson (16-8) 5; Memphis (20-8) 2; Tennessee (18-9) 1; Georgia Tech (17-9) 1.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 39 25 10 4 54 132 118

N.Y. Islanders 39 25 10 4 54 118 90

Pittsburgh 39 24 13 2 50 130 110

Boston 36 20 10 6 46 102 91

N.Y. Rangers 38 18 15 5 41 125 103

Philadelphia 38 18 15 5 41 114 138

New Jersey 37 13 18 6 32 91 118

Buffalo 38 9 23 6 24 87 131

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 40 26 10 4 56 132 108

Carolina 38 26 9 3 55 125 94

Tampa Bay 39 26 11 2 54 132 97

Nashville 40 21 18 1 43 102 115

Chicago 40 18 17 5 41 113 124

Columbus 41 15 18 8 38 102 131

Dallas 37 13 14 10 36 100 99

Detroit 41 13 22 6 32 90 128

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 38 26 8 4 56 137 87

Vegas 37 25 10 2 52 119 85

Minnesota 37 23 12 2 48 108 94

Arizona 39 19 15 5 43 107 118

San Jose 37 17 16 4 38 105 122

St. Louis 38 16 16 6 38 104 124

Los Angeles 37 14 17 6 34 100 107

Anaheim 39 11 21 7 29 87 130

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 39 26 10 3 55 130 98

Winnipeg 39 23 13 3 49 125 107

Edmonton 39 23 14 2 48 127 112

Montreal 35 17 9 9 43 114 96

Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120

Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124

Ottawa 39 13 22 4 30 104 146

Monday’s Late Game

Arizona 5, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 1, Washington 0

Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 2

Carolina 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 8, Pittsburgh 4

Boston 4, Philadelphia 2

Nashville 3, Detroit 2, SO

Chicago 4, Dallas 2

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd.

Anaheim at San Jose, late

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Baltimore 3 2 .600 —

New York 3 2 .600 —

Toronto 3 2 .600 —

Tampa Bay 2 2 .500 ½

Boston 1 3 .250 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 3 1 .750 —

Detroit 3 2 .600 ½

Minnesota 3 2 .600 ½

Chicago 2 3 .400 1½

Cleveland 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 5 1 .833 —

Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1

Seattle 2 2 .500 2

Texas 2 3 .400 2½

Oakland 0 5 .000 4½

Monday’s Late Games

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Texas 7, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay at Boston, late

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, late

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, late

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-1), 10:10 a.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-0), 10:10 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-1), 10:10 a.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 11:05 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 12:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 3:35 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 4 1 .800 —

Washington 1 0 1.000 1

New York 1 1 .500 1½

Miami 1 4 .200 3

Atlanta 0 4 .000 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 4 1 .800 —

Chicago 3 2 .600 1

St. Louis 3 2 .600 1

Milwaukee 2 3 .400 2

Pittsburgh 1 4 .200 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 4 1 .800 —

San Diego 3 2 .600 1

San Francisco 2 2 .500 1½

Arizona 1 3 .250 2½

Colorado 1 3 .250 2½

Monday’s Late Games

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4

Washington 6, Atlanta 5

Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 4, Miami 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona at Colorado, late

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, late

San Francisco at San Diego, late

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 9:05 a.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 9:35 a.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 11:20 a.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 12:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 12:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced that USA Baseball named Mike Scioscia manager of the 2021 Professional National team for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics. Announced that the Colorado Rockies will host the 2021 All-Star Week.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Adam Esselman manager of baseball communications.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired INF Rougned Odor from Texas in exchange for cash and minor league OF/C Antonio Cabello and OF Josh Stowers. Designated INF Thairo Estrada for assignment. Optioned RHP Michael King to the alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Cincinnati. Placed OF Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list. Recalled 3B Kevin Padio from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 60-day injured list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired minor league OF Antonio Cabello and C/OF Josh Stowers from New York Yankees trade.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Burch Smith and LHP Reymin Guduan on the 10-day injured list. Recalled INF/OF Seth Brown and RHP Jordan Weems from the alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Matt Peacock from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Joakim Soria on the 10-day injured reserve.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired INF Orlando Arcia from Milwaukee trade.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to the alternate training site. Activated 1B Garrett Cooper from the 10-day injured list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHPs Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel from Atlanta in exchange for INF Orlando Arcia and assigned them to the alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brad Boxberger from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Justin Topa on the 60-day injured list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Will Harris, Cs Alex Avila and Yan Gomes, 1B Josh Bell, LHPs Patrick Corbin, Jon Lester and Brad Hand, INFs Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer and OF Kyle Schwarber on the 10-day injured list. Recalled C Tres Barrera, RHPs Sam Clay, Kyle McGowin and Ryne Harper, INFs Luis Garcia and Carter Kieboom, and OF Yadiel Hernandez from the alternate training site to the active roster. Selected the contract of C Jonathan Lucroy from Rochester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Cody Wilson as a replacement player from the alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed C Rodney Hudson to a two-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Jalen Julius, OT Martez Ivey and S J.T. Ibe. Acquired QB Sam Darnold from New York Jets in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick and a second-round and fourth-round picks in 2022.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DL Shamar Stephen.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jason Cabinda to an exclusive rights contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OLB Nick Vigil.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHIEM DUCKS — Recalled D Simon Benoit, RW David Backes and C Benoit-Olivier Groulx from the minor league taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled RW Rasmus Aspland and D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Travis Barron to Utah (ECHL). Recalled F Charlie Gerrard from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Liam Foudy and C Zac Dalpe from the minor league taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned C Lias Andersson, D Sean Durzi and RW Matt Luff to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned G Dereck Baribeau to Iowa (AHL) from the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Jan Mysak to a three-year entry-level contract. Recalled G Cayden Primeau from the minor league taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Luke Schenn from the minor league taxi squad. Recalled F Daniel Walcott from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — C Chandler Stephenson completed suspension.

