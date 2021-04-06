scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
WEDNESDAY
Girls soccer: Lakeview at La Pine, 3 p.m.
Cross-country: IMC championships, at Sorosis Park, The Dalles.
THURSDAY
Volleyball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Bend at North Eugene, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at North Eugene, 4 p.m.
Prep Sports
Volleyball
Monday’s Late Games
Estacada 3, Madras 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-18)
Tuesday’s Games
Pendleton 3, Redmond 0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-15)
Sisters 3, Corbett 0 (28-26, 25-14, 25-20)
Summit vs. Bend, late
La Pine 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-16)
Boys soccer
Monday’s Late Games
The Dalles 6, Redmond 3
Tuesday’s Games
Summit vs. Sandy, late
Girls soccer
Monday’s Late Games
Corbett 2, Madras 0
Tuesday’s Games
Bend vs. South Eugene, late
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 35 16 .686 —
Brooklyn 35 16 .686 —
Milwaukee 32 17 .653 2
Atlanta 27 24 .529 8
Charlotte 25 24 .510 9
Miami 26 25 .510 9
New York 25 26 .490 10
Boston 25 26 .490 10
Indiana 22 27 .449 12
Chicago 21 28 .429 13
Toronto 20 31 .392 15
Cleveland 18 32 .360 16½
Washington 17 32 .347 17
Orlando 17 33 .340 17½
Detroit 15 35 .300 19½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 38 12 .760 —
Phoenix 35 14 .714 2½
L.A. Clippers 33 18 .647 5½
Denver 31 18 .633 6½
L.A. Lakers 32 19 .627 6½
Portland 30 19 .612 7½
Dallas 28 21 .571 9½
Memphis 25 23 .521 12
San Antonio 24 24 .500 13
Golden State 23 27 .460 15
New Orleans 22 28 .440 16
Sacramento 22 29 .431 16½
Oklahoma City 20 30 .400 18
Houston 13 37 .260 25
Minnesota 13 38 .255 25½
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago 113, Indiana 97
Atlanta 123, New Orleans 107
Phila. 106, Boston 96
L.A. Lakers 110, Toronto 101
Memphis 124, Miami 112
Detroit at Denver, late
Milwaukee at Golden State, late
Portland at L.A. Clippers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
New York at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 6 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
COACHES POLL
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (32) 28-2 800 3
2. Gonzaga 31-1 768 1
3. Houston 28-4 714 6
4. Michigan 23-5 655 4
5. Alabama 26-7 623 5
6. Arkansas 25-7 599 10
7. UCLA 22-10 590 NR
8. Illinois 24-7 527 2
9. Southern California 25-8 467 23
10. Florida St. 18-7 451 14
11. Villanova 18-7 409 17
12. Loyola-Chicago 26-5 407 16
13. Iowa 22-9 404 8
14. Creighton 22-9 340 19
15. Ohio St. 21-10 303 7
16. Kansas 21-9 295 11
17. Oregon 22-7 280 25
18. West Virginia 19-10 277 13
19. Oklahoma St. 21-9 250 12
20. Oregon St. 20-13 229 NR
21. Texas 19-8 151 9
22. Texas Tech 18-11 148 21
23. Colorado 23-9 136 22
24. Virginia 18-7 131 15
25. Syracuse 18-10 112 NR
Dropped out: No. 18 San Diego St. (23-5); No. 20 Purdue (18-10); No. 24 Virginia Tech (15-7).
Others Receiving Votes: San Diego St. (23-5) 63; Oral Roberts (18-11) 57; Purdue (18-10) 54; Oklahoma (16-11) 48; Wisconsin (18-13) 27; Virginia Tech (15-7) 16; Brigham Young (20-7) 12; Drake (26-5) 9; Winthrop (23-2) 8; Florida (15-10) 8; Maryland (17-14) 7; Connecticut (15-8) 6; Rutgers (16-12) 5; LSU (19-10) 5; Clemson (16-8) 5; Memphis (20-8) 2; Tennessee (18-9) 1; Georgia Tech (17-9) 1.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 39 25 10 4 54 132 118
N.Y. Islanders 39 25 10 4 54 118 90
Pittsburgh 39 24 13 2 50 130 110
Boston 36 20 10 6 46 102 91
N.Y. Rangers 38 18 15 5 41 125 103
Philadelphia 38 18 15 5 41 114 138
New Jersey 37 13 18 6 32 91 118
Buffalo 38 9 23 6 24 87 131
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 40 26 10 4 56 132 108
Carolina 38 26 9 3 55 125 94
Tampa Bay 39 26 11 2 54 132 97
Nashville 40 21 18 1 43 102 115
Chicago 40 18 17 5 41 113 124
Columbus 41 15 18 8 38 102 131
Dallas 37 13 14 10 36 100 99
Detroit 41 13 22 6 32 90 128
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 38 26 8 4 56 137 87
Vegas 37 25 10 2 52 119 85
Minnesota 37 23 12 2 48 108 94
Arizona 39 19 15 5 43 107 118
San Jose 37 17 16 4 38 105 122
St. Louis 38 16 16 6 38 104 124
Los Angeles 37 14 17 6 34 100 107
Anaheim 39 11 21 7 29 87 130
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 39 26 10 3 55 130 98
Winnipeg 39 23 13 3 49 125 107
Edmonton 39 23 14 2 48 127 112
Montreal 35 17 9 9 43 114 96
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124
Ottawa 39 13 22 4 30 104 146
Monday’s Late Game
Arizona 5, Los Angeles 2
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 5, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 1, Washington 0
Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 2
Carolina 5, Florida 2
N.Y. Rangers 8, Pittsburgh 4
Boston 4, Philadelphia 2
Nashville 3, Detroit 2, SO
Chicago 4, Dallas 2
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd.
Anaheim at San Jose, late
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 3 2 .600 —
New York 3 2 .600 —
Toronto 3 2 .600 —
Tampa Bay 2 2 .500 ½
Boston 1 3 .250 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 3 1 .750 —
Detroit 3 2 .600 ½
Minnesota 3 2 .600 ½
Chicago 2 3 .400 1½
Cleveland 1 3 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 5 1 .833 —
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1
Seattle 2 2 .500 2
Texas 2 3 .400 2½
Oakland 0 5 .000 4½
Monday’s Late Games
L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Texas 7, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay at Boston, late
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, late
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, late
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-1), 10:10 a.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-0), 10:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-1), 10:10 a.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 11:05 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 12:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 3:35 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 1 .800 —
Washington 1 0 1.000 1
New York 1 1 .500 1½
Miami 1 4 .200 3
Atlanta 0 4 .000 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 4 1 .800 —
Chicago 3 2 .600 1
St. Louis 3 2 .600 1
Milwaukee 2 3 .400 2
Pittsburgh 1 4 .200 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 1 .800 —
San Diego 3 2 .600 1
San Francisco 2 2 .500 1½
Arizona 1 3 .250 2½
Colorado 1 3 .250 2½
Monday’s Late Games
L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4
Washington 6, Atlanta 5
Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 4, Miami 2
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona at Colorado, late
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, late
San Francisco at San Diego, late
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 9:05 a.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 9:35 a.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 11:20 a.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 12:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 12:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-1), 5:40 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced that USA Baseball named Mike Scioscia manager of the 2021 Professional National team for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics. Announced that the Colorado Rockies will host the 2021 All-Star Week.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Adam Esselman manager of baseball communications.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired INF Rougned Odor from Texas in exchange for cash and minor league OF/C Antonio Cabello and OF Josh Stowers. Designated INF Thairo Estrada for assignment. Optioned RHP Michael King to the alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Cincinnati. Placed OF Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list. Recalled 3B Kevin Padio from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 60-day injured list.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired minor league OF Antonio Cabello and C/OF Josh Stowers from New York Yankees trade.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Burch Smith and LHP Reymin Guduan on the 10-day injured list. Recalled INF/OF Seth Brown and RHP Jordan Weems from the alternate training site.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Matt Peacock from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Joakim Soria on the 10-day injured reserve.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired INF Orlando Arcia from Milwaukee trade.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to the alternate training site. Activated 1B Garrett Cooper from the 10-day injured list.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHPs Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel from Atlanta in exchange for INF Orlando Arcia and assigned them to the alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brad Boxberger from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Justin Topa on the 60-day injured list.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Will Harris, Cs Alex Avila and Yan Gomes, 1B Josh Bell, LHPs Patrick Corbin, Jon Lester and Brad Hand, INFs Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer and OF Kyle Schwarber on the 10-day injured list. Recalled C Tres Barrera, RHPs Sam Clay, Kyle McGowin and Ryne Harper, INFs Luis Garcia and Carter Kieboom, and OF Yadiel Hernandez from the alternate training site to the active roster. Selected the contract of C Jonathan Lucroy from Rochester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Cody Wilson as a replacement player from the alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed C Rodney Hudson to a two-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Jalen Julius, OT Martez Ivey and S J.T. Ibe. Acquired QB Sam Darnold from New York Jets in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick and a second-round and fourth-round picks in 2022.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DL Shamar Stephen.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jason Cabinda to an exclusive rights contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OLB Nick Vigil.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHIEM DUCKS — Recalled D Simon Benoit, RW David Backes and C Benoit-Olivier Groulx from the minor league taxi squad.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled RW Rasmus Aspland and D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Travis Barron to Utah (ECHL). Recalled F Charlie Gerrard from Colorado (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Liam Foudy and C Zac Dalpe from the minor league taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned C Lias Andersson, D Sean Durzi and RW Matt Luff to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned G Dereck Baribeau to Iowa (AHL) from the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Jan Mysak to a three-year entry-level contract. Recalled G Cayden Primeau from the minor league taxi squad.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Luke Schenn from the minor league taxi squad. Recalled F Daniel Walcott from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — C Chandler Stephenson completed suspension.
