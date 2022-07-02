J.T. Poston reacts on the 18th green after completing his third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Poston had a 4-under 67 and three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round.
Scott Stallings hits on the 18th fairway during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Stallings shot a 7-under 64 to get into a tie for second, three shots behind leader J.T. Poston.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts with his caddie on the 18th green after completing his third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Grillo fired a 6-under 65 to get within three shots of the leader heading into Sunday's final round.
J.T. Poston greets Denny McCarthy, left, on the 18th green after the completion of their third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Poston had the lead after a 4-under 67, and McCarthy was in a tie for second after a 5-under 66.
J.T. Poston reacts on the 18th green after completing his third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Poston had a 4-under 67 and three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Scott Stallings hits on the 18th fairway during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Stallings shot a 7-under 64 to get into a tie for second, three shots behind leader J.T. Poston.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts with his caddie on the 18th green after completing his third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Grillo fired a 6-under 65 to get within three shots of the leader heading into Sunday's final round.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
J.T. Poston greets Denny McCarthy, left, on the 18th green after the completion of their third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Poston had the lead after a 4-under 67, and McCarthy was in a tie for second after a 5-under 66.
Poston grabs 3-shot lead at John Deere Classic — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13½-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to play a little defensive into some of the greens.” He had a 19-under 194 total at TPC Deere Run. Playing partner Denny McCarthy birdied the final two holes for a 66 to join Scott Stallings (64) and Emiliano Grillo (65) at 16 under.
MOTOR SPORTS
Gibbs overtakes Larson in OT to claim Xfinity Series win at Road America — Ty Gibbs already has won plenty in his young racing career, but the level of competition made the 19-year-old’s latest victory particularly special. Gibbs overtook NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson on the final lap of overtime Saturday at Road America in Wisconsin for his fourth Xfinity Series victory of the season. Larson, competing in an Xfinity Series event for the first time since 2018, was leading when Cole Custer’s brake failure resulted in a late caution flag that produced overtime. Josh Berry finished third, Austin Hill fourth and Brandon Jones fifth.
Carlos Sainz wins pole for Sunday’s F1 British Grand Prix — It took 151 attempts for Carlos Sainz to earn his first Formula One pole. Now he’ll chase that elusive first win. But starting alongside Sainz on the front row Sunday at the British Grand Prix will be defending F1 champion Max Verstappen, a year removed from the crash with Lewis Hamilton that turned their title fight into a bitter rivalry. Verstappen was booed by some in the crowd after Saturday’s action-packed qualifying session in the rain, presumably for comments made about British driver Lewis Hamilton by his girlfriend’s father, former F1 star Nelson Piquet. Sainz set the fastest time late in the third qualifying session to edge Verstappen by just .072 seconds. Charles Leclerc will start third, ahead of Sergio Pérez in the second Red Bull.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.