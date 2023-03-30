DALLAS — In one of the most talked about and highly anticipated matchups in women's Final Four history, Dawn Staley's undefeated South Carolina team will face Iowa and dynamic guard Caitlin Clark.
Staley and the Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th team to go through a season unbeaten and the first to repeat as champions since UConn won four in a row from 2013-16.
The Gamecocks (36-0) have the best defense in the country, which is anchored by Aliyah Boston, and they will face a stiff test against the high-powered offense led by Clark, named The Associated Press Player of the Year, when they play Friday night.
Despite the buzz, Staley said her team is focusing on the task at hand.
“The juice is in the winning the national championship,” she said. “Our players don’t really care about anything besides that. So we are — again — we’re strong in our beliefs and what we do and how we’ve done things. And at this point, we just want to win, and that’s their approach. I love them for that. They’re not letting any one thing or any one person distract them from the goal at hand.”
Clark also downplayed the talk around the individual matchup of her and Boston, the last two AP Player of the Year winners.
“It’s going to be Iowa versus South Carolina, and that’s who’s going to win the game,” Clark said. “It’s not going to be one player who’s going to win the game. I’m lucky enough to have four really good teammates on the court with me at the same time.”
Clark has put on quite a show since coming to Iowa (30-6). She led the nation in scoring twice and last weekend had a game for the ages, recording the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA history to lead the Hawkeyes to their first Final Four in 30 years.
This national semifinal has everything that women’s basketball could hope for, with the stars on the court and a team trying to secure its place in history — something that’s missing at the men’s Final Four this season.
The winner will face either LSU or Virginia Tech in the championship game Sunday night. Ticket prices for the women’s Final Four are going for more than the men’s games four hours away in Houston.
South Carolina has had great history in Dallas, winning its first national championship in 2017 in the same arena it is playing in this weekend. The Gamecocks, who have now been to three straight Final Fours, beat Mississippi State in the title game in 2017 after the Bulldogs had ended UConn's 111-game winning streak in the semifinals.
“I love Dallas. Dallas is where we got our first national championship,” Staley said. “I just remember obviously the Dallas police officers, the motorcade. They get us where we need to go. It’s super cool seeing that, and it’s super cool to experience that again. I just remember the shot that beat UConn and then having to play — having an all-SEC national championship game.”
LSU's Mulkey familiar with Final Four pressure
Kim Mulkey is returning to Texas for another Final Four, keenly aware that her LSU Tigers will play a short road trip from the school she made synonymous with women's basketball.
Mulkey is the third coach to take multiple schools to the Final Four, doing so in her second season back in her home state of Louisiana after leading Baylor to the national semifinals four times in 21 seasons.
The Bears won three national championships under Mulkey, combined for 23 regular-season and tournament titles in the Big 12 Conference and made the NCAA Tournament in all but one of her seasons.
“You never spend 21 years of your life building a dynasty, and that’s what we did at Baylor. I think we can all agree with that,” Mulkey said Tuesday. “I still have a home there. My grandchildren are there. So my heart will always be there.”
Mulkey and the Tigers (33-2) will face first-time Final Four qualifier Virginia Tech (31-4) in the opener Friday night in Dallas, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Mulkey's former college home in Waco. Defending champion South Carolina (36-0) plays Iowa (30-6) in the late game.
Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer took three teams to the Final Four, and Gary Blair made it that far with two. Blair's second was Texas A&M in 2011, when he won an Elite Eight showdown with Mulkey at American Airlines Center. Five years later in Dallas, the Bears again fell one win short of the Final Four.
