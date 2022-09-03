LOS ANGELES — When the coin came down in USC’s favor on Saturday, Lincoln Riley could have gone with conventional football wisdom. Let Rice receive the ball, and take the second-half kickoff.

Instead, Riley opted to put his offense, the unit that he has made his name and reputation off of, on the field first, and make a thesis statement of sorts of what his tenure as head coach of the Trojans would look like.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.