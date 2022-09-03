LOS ANGELES — When the coin came down in USC’s favor on Saturday, Lincoln Riley could have gone with conventional football wisdom. Let Rice receive the ball, and take the second-half kickoff.
Instead, Riley opted to put his offense, the unit that he has made his name and reputation off of, on the field first, and make a thesis statement of sorts of what his tenure as head coach of the Trojans would look like.
Three minutes and 18 seconds, seven plays and 75 yards later, USC had the first touchdown of the Riley era, and the first touches on a 66-14 win over the Owls to open the 2022 season.
That opening drive was exactly what was promised to USC fans during an off-season of transformation. Transfer quarterback Caleb Williams opened the game with a 12-yard pass to Jordan Addison, last year’s Biletnikoff winner at Pitt.
By the time the drive was over, Williams found Addison on the goal line after a shifty route created enough space to complete the five-yard touchdown pass.
The offense largely lived up to all expectations of the hype brought about Riley’s hiring. Touchdowns on the first three drives, 538 total yards, 7.4 per carry, a 5-7 mark on third down.
And 66 points, the most since 2008, when Pete Carroll and Mark Sanchez were roaming the Coliseum sidelines.
As promised, Riley got several playmakers involved. Returner Tahj Washington was the surprise leading-receiver in the first half with four catches for 65 yards. Austin Jones scored a pair of touchdowns. Star freshman Raleek Brown took a read handoff from Williams 14 yards around the edge for a touchdown, striking a Heisman pose in the end zone.
Also Saturday:
Florida 29, Utah 26: Defending Pac-12 champion No. 7 Utah fell short in their opening match-up with unranked Florida, when linebacker Amari Burney intercepted a Cameron Rising pass in the end zone.
Florida’s defense kept the Utes from scoring in the final 1:23 as Utah drove to the Florida 6. Burney intercepted Rising’s pass with 28 seconds on the clock, sealing the victory.
Rising finished the game 22/32, with 217 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 90 yards. Tight end Brant Kuithe was Utah’s leading receiver, with nine catches for 105 yards.
UCLA 45, Bowling Green 17: PASADENA, Calif. — Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for 385 yards of total offense and four scores, Zach Charbonnet ran for 111 yards and a touchdown, and UCLA rallied for a victory over Bowling Green in the season opener for both teams.
The Bruins trailed 17-7 early in the second quarter before scoring 38 straight points to win their opener for the second straight year.
Thompson-Robinson completed 32 of 43 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns along with rushing for 87 yards and two scores. The fifth-year senior supplied an early highlight with a career-long 68-yard TD run during the first quarter to tie the game at seven.
Bowling Green brought a nickel blitz on third-and-3, but the fifth-year senior escaped pressure from Davon Ferguson in the backfield, scrambled right, went down the sideline and then cut across the field, including escaping another diving tackle attempt from a Falcons defender at the BG 34, before going into the end zone.
Charbonnet posted his eighth 100-yard rushing game since transferring from Michigan last year. The Bruins rushed for 269 yards, improving to 16-4 when that has happened since Chip Kelly became coach in 2018.
UCLA scored 17 straight points in the second quarter to take a 24-17 lead at halftime. Keegan Jones supplied the go-ahead score when he caught a screen pass from Thompson-Robinson and went 52 yards up the left sideline.
Arizona 38, San Diego St. 20: SAN DIEGO — Jayden de Laura threw four touchdown passes, three to fellow transfer Jacob Cowing, and Arizona beat San Diego State to spoil the debut of Snapdragon Stadium.
The Aztecs (0-1) waited two years for their new stadium to be built next to where 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium once stood, and then were embarrassed by the Wildcats (1-0) on a 100-degree day. SDSU announced a sellout of 34,046. Many seats were empty at kickoff and the east stands, totally exposed to the sun, were mostly empty by the fourth quarter.
Arizona avenged a 38-14 loss to SDSU in its home opener last year during a 1-11 season. De Laura, who transferred from Washington State, completed 22 of 35 passes for 299 yards. He was intercepted once. Cowing, a transfer from UTEP, had eight catches for 152 yards.
California 34, UC Davis 13: Jack Plummer threw three touchdown passes in his debut for California and Craig Woodson returned an interception for a score to lead California to a victory over UC Davis.
The Golden Bears (1-0) shook off a rough start on offense with minus-1 yard in the first quarter to improve to 11-0 all-time against the Aggies (0-1).
Plummer threw TD passes of 3 yards to Jeremiah Hunter and 8 yards Jaydn Ott in the second quarter, and a 14-yarder to Mavin Anderson in the fourth quarter of his first appearance since transferring from Purdue.
Woodson helped take control of the game when he intercepted Miles Hastings on the opening drive of the second half and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown that made it 24-7.
Plummer finished 23 for 35 for 268 yards. Ott ran for 104 yards to go along with his TD catch.
