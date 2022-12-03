ARLINGTON, Texas — Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 10th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, leaving the Horned Frogs to wait another day to find out if they had already done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff.
The Wildcats set up the winning field goal after TCU had the opening possession of overtime and Kendre Miller was stopped short on consecutive plays from inside the 1.
Deuce Vaughn ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and Will Howard threw two TDs for the Wildcats (10-3, No. 13 AP), who six weeks earlier had jumped out to a 28-10 lead early in the second quarter before TCU scored the game’s last 28 points.
That was one of five games the Horned Frogs (12-1) won when trailing after halftime. But they couldn’t do it again with the chance to guarantee being the first Big 12 team other than Oklahoma to make the playoff.
“We got beat today and now it’s out of our hands. That’s something that we wanted to do is be in control,” TCU quarterback Max Duggan said. “All we can do is kind of watch.”
TCU, the first Big 12 team to complete a regular season undefeated since Texas in 2009, could still get into the playoff. While their case was helped when fourth-ranked Southern California (11-2) lost 47-24 to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night, the Frogs now have to wait until the final CFP rankings come out Sunday.
“I think we’re certainly deserving. I think the league is one of the best leagues in the country to go through, undefeated in the league, certainly we ought to get in,” first-year TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “And I don’t think we should be punished for coming to the Big 12 championship game.”
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said before the game that TCU, with first-year coach Sonny Dykes, already deserved to be in the playoff.
“You look at their strength of schedule. You think about how they’ve performed all year long,” Yormark said. “I think regardless, they should be in, for sure.”
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman agreed after his team reached 10 wins for the first time since 2012, when the Wildcats won the Big 12 title when there was no championship game.
“TCU should be in the in the CFP, they’re one of the best four teams,” Klieman said. “We went toe to toe with them. I thought we could go toe to toe with them and find a way to win. It was an exceptional football game.”
Max Duggan, who went from losing his job as TCU’s starting quarterback going into the season to now being a potential Heisman Trophy finalist, threw for 251 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 110 yards with an 8-yard score with 1:51 remaining in regulation.
Duggan was stopped just short when stretching for another touchdown when TCU had the ball in regulation, dropping his helmet face-first into the turf when looking up and not seeing a touchdown signaled. The spot was upheld after a replay review, and two plays later the quarterback was standing alone well behind the play with his hands on his helmet when Miller, who had a 6-yard TD earlier, was stopped short to give the ball to K-State.
Vaughn’s 44-yard touchdown, including an open-field move that led to a defensive back falling down yards from him, made it 28-17 and capped a drive set up after Julius Brent intercepted a pass by Duggan in the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter.
But TCU scored the last 11 points of regulation, including Griffin Kell’s 42-yard field goal with 7 1/2 minute left. The kick ended a drive that Duggan kept alive with a 16-yard pass to Taye Barber on fourth-and-10.
Duggan went to his knees in the end zone, clearly exhausted, after his 8-yard TD run late in regulation. That came right after his 40-yard sprint down the left sideline after scrambling away from pressure on the previous play, though he still had to get up and throw a tying 2-point conversion to tight end Jared Wiley.
He also had runs of 15, 13 and 19 yards on the drive, the longest of those three converting a fourth-and-2 from near midfield. He appeared to throw a 38-yard TD pass after that, but Jordan Hudson was called for offensive pass interference for pushing off to make the catch.
TCU went 92 yards in 13 plays on its opening drive of the game, going ahead 7-0 on Duggan’s 1-yard pass to Barber, but scored only three points its next six drives before halftime.
Kell missed a 55-yard field goal attempt on the Frogs’ next drive, and K-State capitalized on Howard’s 6-yard TD to Ben Sinnott, never to trail again. Howard made it 14-7 with a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Just like 2014, the inaugural season of the four-team playoff, TCU went into its last game before the final rankings at No. 3, with Ohio State fifth.
TCU got left out that time, even after a seven-TD win over Iowa State in its regular-season finale before the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin 59-0 in the Big Ten title game later that day to make the playoff and win the national title. But this year, the Buckeyes (11-1) missed their conference title game after a loss last week to Michigan.
Pac-12
No. 11 Utah 47, No. 4 Southern Cal 24: LAS VEGAS — Caleb Williams once again was starring in his own highlight video, breaking four tackles and finding himself in the open field for a 59-yard gain.
No. 4 Southern California looked as if it would do whatever it wanted against No. 11 Utah and coast into the College Football Playoff. But, Williams pulled his hamstring on that play and was never the same.
Neither were the Trojans, whose hope for a spot in the College Football Playoff all but ended as Utah rolled to a win in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night.
“Our play didn’t really resemble the way we played the majority of this year,” first-year USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “Disappointed with some of the missed opportunities out there, but that’s the name of the game when you get to this level in these kind of games against good football teams. You’ve got to go play good football to win, and we didn’t do it.”
The loss by the Trojans (11-2) could open the way for Ohio State (11-1) to take their spot in the playoffs. USC is fourth in the CFP rankings, the Buckeyes are one step behind.
SEC
No. 1 Georgia 50, No. 14 LSU 30: ATLANTA — With all sorts of turmoil behind them in the rankings, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs left no doubt about the top team heading into the College Football Playoff, dismantling No. 14 LSU 50-30 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.
Stetson Bennett’s threw a season-high four touchdown passes in another stellar postseason performance, while Christopher Smith gave the Bulldogs an early spark with a heads-up play that turned a seemingly harmless blocked field goal into a 96-yard TD.
Not that any fortuitous breaks were needed, but Georgia (13-0) caught a big one when a deflected pass bounced off an LSU receiver’s helmet and wound up being picked off by the Bulldogs, setting up a score that contributed to a 35-10 lead by halftime.
LSU’s hopes of denying the reigning national champs their first SEC title since 2017 were further dampened by quarterback Jayden Daniels re-injuring a sore right ankle late in the first half. Not that backup Garrett Nussmeier played poorly, guiding the Tigers (9-4, No. 11 AP) to three second-half touchdowns.
It wasn’t nearly enough.
Georgia heads into the playoff assured of a return trip to Atlanta for a de facto semifinal home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, just 75 miles from its Athens campus. The Bulldogs have already played twice this season at the futuristic stadium, routing Oregon in the season opener and cruising past the the Tigers before a predominantly red-and-black crowd.
LSU’s outside hopes of crashing the four-team playoff field were wiped out a week ago by a stunning loss at Texas A&M, one of several upsets that will give the selection committee plenty to think about before its announcement Sunday.
Tennessee and Clemson also ruined their playoff hopes with losses late in the regular season, while No. 4 Southern California is presumably out after getting blown out by Utah in the Pac-12 title game Friday.
Just as the SEC game was kicking off, No. 3 TCU lost to Kansas State in overtime for the Big 12 championship, further clouding a playoff picture that suddenly looks much more favorable for No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama.
No matter who makes the elite field, Georgia is firmly focused on becoming the first repeat national title since Alabama in 2011-12, having won all but one game this season by double-digit margins.
The Bulldogs showed they are more than just a bunch of talented athletes — this is a smart, well-coached group.
Late in the first quarter, LSU’s 32-yard field goal attempt was swatted away by Nazir Stackhouse bursting through the middle of the line. The ball rolled to a stop at the Georgia 4 with Smith hovering over it, surveying the field.
As the dejected Tigers headed toward their sideline, thinking the play was over, Smith suddenly scooped up the ball and took odd the other way. With a convoy of about a half-dozen teammates and not an LSU player in sight, Smith sprinted all the way to the end zone to give Georgia a 7-0 lead.
After LSU quickly tied it up on Daniels’ 53-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte, Bennett took control.
The sixth-year senior, a former walk-on who was offensive MVP of both Georgia playoffs wins a year ago, struck for four TD passes in a less than 15-minute span: 3 yards to Brock Bowers, 22 yards to Ladd McConkey, 14 yards to Darnell Washington and 3 yards to Dillon Bell.
Just like that, Georgia led 35-7.
Smith was in the middle of things again on a pick that set up the scoring play to McConkey.
The safety broke up a pass intended for Jack Bach, the ball bouncing off Bach’s helmet before it was kept alive with a tip from Javon Bullard and finally wound up in the hands of Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon.
It was that kind of day for the Bulldogs.
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU: A promising debut season for coach Brian Kelly has turned a big ugly the last two weeks. The Tigers are on the right track but still have a bit of work to do to catch a powerhouse program like the Bulldogs.
Georgia: Win or lose in the SEC title game, the Bulldogs were seemingly assured of a spot in the playoff. But coach Kirby Smart continues to impress with his ability to keep the team motivated. While there were some defensive lapses in the second half, this game was never in doubt.
INJURY REPORT
While Daniels went down for LSU, Georgia lost a couple of players to injuries in the first half.
McConkey, who landed awkwardly making a catch along the sideline, and right offensive tackle Warren McClendon did not return after halftime.
UP NEXT
LSU: The Tigers get their postseason assignment Sunday, with the Citrus Bowl among the possibilities.
Georgia: The only question is who the Bulldogs will meet in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, with TCU, Ohio State and SEC rival Alabama all in the mix.
Mountain West Championship
Fresno State 28, Boise State 16: BOISE, Idaho — Jake Haener threw for 184 yards and a touchdown, Nikko Remigio returned a punt 70 yards for a score, and Fresno State defeated Boise State 28-16 to win the Mountain West Conference championship Saturday afternoon.
Fresno State (9-4) overcame a 1-4 start to the season and a rash of injuries to win its final eight games, claiming the program’s third Mountain West crown.
Boise State (9-4), which won 40-20 in the regular-season match-up between the teams, fell to 3-3 in Mountain West title games.
Boise State controlled the game early but struggled to find the end zone, clinging to a 3-0 lead late in the first half. But that all changed when Fresno State scored two touchdowns in a span of 2:36 right before halftime.
Remigio’s electric return snaking back and forth across the field sparked Fresno State before Cameron Lockridge intercepted the first of two passes, returning it 25 yards to the Broncos’ 17-yard line. Three plays later, Jordan Mims scored on a 2-yard run to put the Bulldogs up 14-3. They never relinquished the lead.
After Boise State edged within 14-9 in the third quarter, Fresno State tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Jordan Mims rushed for 83 yards and a pair of scores for Fresno State.
Boise State’s Taylen Green was 17-of-38 passing for 175 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boise State: While Broncos quarterback Green made his initial splash on the team with his legs, it’s his arm that turned the season around. However, Green was often off-target against Fresno State.
Fresno State: The Bulldogs’ 10-3 campaign a year ago served as a springboard for sustained success in 2022. However, Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who has now won two Mountain West titles, will have his work cut out for him in 2023 as his talented team is losing eight seniors on offense and five more on defense. If he chooses to utilize the transfer portal, he could shore up the team’s short-term needs and keep Fresno State in contention for another conference title.
UP NEXT
Boise State: The Broncos await bowl-game designation.
Fresno State: The Bulldogs will face the fifth-place team from the PAC-12 in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Dec. 17.
