GREENVILLE, S.C. — Charlie Moore used all the focus he'd learned at California, at Kansas, at DePaul and now Miami to produce the biggest moment of his career in the NCAA Tournament.
Moore's free throws with three seconds left lifted the 10th-seeded Hurricanes to a 68-66 win over No. 7 seeded Southern California in the Midwest Region on Friday.
Moore, at his fourth school in his sixth college season, calmly swished through the winning shots to send Miami (24-10) to its first NCAA win in six years.
“I just wanted to focus and take my time,” Moore said of the final moments. “I felt like, if I make them, we had a great chance of winning the game, and I knocked them down.”
USC (26-8) had a final chance, but Drew Peterson's half-court attempt hit off the backboard and the front rim before bounding away.
“Unfortunately," Trojans coach Andy Enfield said, “we were a possession short.”
Not before a couple of dramatic comebacks. USC trailed by 13 points three minutes before halftime before rallying to a 37-32 lead in the second half. Then, down 65-58 with 44 seconds to go, Peterson made two 3-pointers and a layup to tie things at 66-all and set up Moore's winning foul shots.
Moore drove the lane in the final moments and appeared to have his layup blocked by Chevez Goodwin. But a foul was called on Ethan Anderson and Moore made the free throws.
Miami coach Jim Larranaga, who led George Mason to the 2006 Final Four, will take his Hurricanes to the second round Sunday for a game against Auburn.
Isaiah Wong led Miami with 22 points before fouling out with 2:07 to play with his team ahead 59-58.
Peterson led Southern Cal with 17 points.
Also Friday:
Irish not just lucky in upset of Alabama: SAN DIEGO — Maybe playing tired suits Notre Dame.
Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and 11th-seeded Notre Dame recovered from a grueling First Four win and late-night flight to beat sixth-seeded Alabama 78-64 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“I mean, I was just letting it fly. And when you have it rolling, you have it rolling,” Ryan said. “To be able to grit it out — people were saying double overtime, long flight, legs are going to be tired. We were gunning and we were ready to go.”
Ryan was 10 of 13 from the field and made a career-best seven of his nine tries from beyond the arc for Notre Dame (24-10), which beat Rutgers in double OT Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio, to earn a trip to San Diego.
,” he said.
Keon Ellis led the Tide (19-14) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama's second leading scorer, left the game in the opening minutes after suffering a "significant knee injury."
Illinois escapes Chattanooga's upset bid: PITTSBURGH — Alfonso Plummer scored 15 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds to go, and fourth-seeded Illinois escaped 13th-seeded Chattanooga 54-53 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Big Ten co-champion Illini (23-9) never led until the final minute and survived when Chattanooga star Malachi Smith missed twice in the closing seconds. His runner in the lane was swatted by Illinois' Coleman Hawkins and his pull-up jumper just before the clock expired clanged off the rim.
Illinois will play the winner of Friday night's Houston-UAB matchup — which ended after The Bulletin's deadline — on Sunday in a South Region second-round game.
Illinois All-America center Kofi Cockburn had 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. His putback gave the Illini a 52-51 lead with 48 seconds to go.
