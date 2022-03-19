FORT WORTH, Texas — R.J. Davis scored a career-high 30 points, including a nifty layup while being fouled in overtime, and eighth-seeded North Carolina blew a 25-point second-half lead but still found a way to beat defending champion Baylor 93-86 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Brady Manek had 26 points before getting ejected because of a flagrant foul midway through the second half, right after his 3-pointer had given the Tar Heels (26-9) their largest lead.
A year after going out in the first round of the tourney in retiring coach Roy Williams' final game, Davis, Armando Bacot and these Tar Heels are headed to Philadelphia and a Sweet 16 for first-year coach Hubert Davis.
R.J. Davis, who had five 3-pointers in regulation, got his only points in overtime on the off-balance layup with 1:18 left and added the free throw for a 91-85 lead.
Adam Flagler had 27 points for East Region No. 1 seed Baylor (27-7), which was 1-of-11 shooting in overtime. James Akinjo had 20 points while Jeremy Sochan had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
All-Atlantic Coast Conference power forward Bacot had 15 points and 16 rebounds for North Carolina. After missing three of four free throws in the final 38 seconds of regulation, he made three of five in overtime.
The Tar Heels won as a No. 8 seed over a top seed for third time. They did so on the way to the Final Four in 2000, 10 years after beating top-seeded Oklahoma when Davis was a player for Dean Smith.
Baylor lost in the second round for the second time in the last three NCAA tourneys. The Bears, who fell to top-seeded Gonzaga in the round of 32 three years ago, were trying to match the biggest comeback ever in an NCAA Tournament game.
Manek, the graduate transfer from Oklahoma of the Big 12 who had 28 points in the NCAA opener Thursday, was ejected with 10:08 left after his left elbow to the face of Sochan as they were battling underneath the Baylor basket. Manek had just drained a 3-pointer that put the Tar Heels ahead 67-42.
With Manek out, and Caleb Love fouling out soon after that, the Tar Heels had 10 turnovers as Baylor turned up the pressure and made a furious rally.
Also Saturday:
Michigan ousts Tennessee to make 5th straight Sweet 16: INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Brooks put Michigan ahead for good with a three-point play and delivered four critical points in the final minute, and the 11th-seeded Wolverines booked the most surprising of their five straight trips to the Sweet 16 by beating No. 3 seed Tennessee 76-68 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Brooks finished with 23 points, including a looping, improvised hook shot and two free throws as Michigan (19-14) put away the Volunteers, who had a six-point lead with 8½ minutes left but then went four minutes without scoring. Their cold shooting continued until it was too late.
Big man Hunter Dickinson had 27 points and two of his 10 rebounds in the closing seconds for the Wolverines, whose five straight Sweet 16 appearances are the most in Division I. Gonzaga is the only other team to make it four straight times.
Michigan will face either second-seeded Villanova or longtime rival Ohio State, the No. 7 seed, in Thursday's South Region semifinals in San Antonio, Texas.
Hardly a conventional Cinderella given its resources and pedigree, this Michigan team nonetheless came into the tournament amid low expectations. The Wolverines have the worst record of any team left in the field and did the bare minimum down the stretch to secure an at-large berth. Their consecutive wins in the tourney are their first since mid-February.
But coach Juwan Howard’s squad still has plenty of talent and elevated its play down the stretch against the Southeastern Conference champions. Howard himself had to learn some lessons about composure when he was suspended for five games late in the season for hitting a Wisconsin assistant during a postgame handshake line.
Kennedy Chandler had 19 points and Josiah-Jordan James had 13 for Tennessee (27-8), which had a seven-game winning streak snapped. Two days after shooting a school tourney record 60% from the field, the Vols shot 41.8%, including 2-of-18 (11.1%) from 3-point range, and came up short again in the postseason. Tennessee lost to Oregon State in the first round last year, also at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
UCLA storms past St. Mary's: PORTLAND — They can break out their dance moves once again.
The UCLA Bruins are going back to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive season after locking down and pulling away from St. Mary’s in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday evening at the Moda Center.
Trailing by as many as seven points in the first half, the Bruins (27-7) ratcheted up their defense several notches and withstood the loss of guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. to an ankle injury with about seven minutes left on the way to a 72-56 victory.
The final minutes were an extended celebration. With the Bruins up 15 points and fans chanting “U-C-L-A!” Bruins forward Cody Riley provided his own exclamation point by making a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock, holding three fingers aloft afterward for effect.
UCLA moves on to face North Carolina, teams that were supposed to meet in Las Vegas this season before the Bruins went on a 26-day pause after a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.
