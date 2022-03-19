PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Davis Riley was expecting a big stage Saturday in his rookie year on the PGA Tour. He was playing with fellow Alabama alum and close friend Justin Thomas, both of them in the mix on the weekend in the Valspar Championship.
Indeed, they had the largest gallery at Innisbrook. Most of the cheers were for Riley.
Riley made three birdies from tough spots to close out the front nine, and then rode the cheers of “Roll Tide” until he had a 9-under 62, a tournament scoring record and a two-shot lead over Matthew NeSmith going into the final round.
“Super exciting,” Riley said. “Just beginning of the day I was excited to play with Justin. He’s a good friend of mine. And obviously he’s a one of the best players in the world. Playing with him was really fun.”
After judging the distance perfectly out of the rough for a 5-foot birdie on No. 6, Riley was in rough left of the seventh fairway with a tree blocking his path to the green. He used a 7-iron for a chip-and-run from 135 yards, the ball rolling the last 60 yards and up a ramp to the green to 10 feet for birdie.
“It was really impressive,” Thomas said. “It’s a big moment for a rookie, — anybody — and he handled it like a rock star .”
Thomas did his part with a third straight 66, which any other year would have set the 54-hole scoring record at the Valspar Championship. Just not this one after Riley’s performance.
Riley was at 18-under 195, breaking by four the tournament record last set a year ago by Sam Burns, who remains very much in the mix to win back-to-back.
NeSmith, who set the 36-hole record and led by four shots when he made the turn, made his first bogey of the week at No. 10 and then made three more. He sprinkled in enough birdies and a solid par save on the 18th for a 69.
Riley and NeSmith will be in the final group Sunday.
Thomas and Burns (67) were three shots behind .
Also Saturday:
Norris pulling away from field at Steyn City Championship: JOHANNESBURG — Shaun Norris opened a four-shot lead after three rounds of the Steyn City Championship, putting the South African in prime position for his first European tour title.
Norris shot 5-under 67 and moved to 23 under par overall at low-scoring Steyn City.
Norris’ nearest challenger is compatriot Dean Burmester, who moved to 19 under with a 66.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.