RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Jennifer Kupcho started fast and kept on going Saturday in The Chevron Championship to take a six-stroke lead into the last round ever at Mission Hills in the major championship.
Kupcho shot an 8-under 64 on anther hot and sunny afternoon in the Coachella Valley for a tournament-record 16-under 200 total.
“Everything was working,” Kupcho said. “I mean, seriously, this week, I think my putting is definitely the props. I have putted really well and you got to make putts in a major championship.”
Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit, playing alongside Kupcho in the second-to-last group, was second after a 70.
Kupcho moved into position to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour and take the last victory leap in Poppie’s Pond, three years after passing up a spot in the event to play and win that week in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
The event that started in 1972 as the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner’s Circle and became a major in 1983 is moving to Houston after failing to attract a sponsor willing to keep it at history-packed Mission Hills.
Kupcho birdied eight of the first 12 holes in mostly calm conditions. After an opening par, the 24-year-old former Wake Forest star from Colorado birdied the next four. She added a birdie on No. 8 and opened the back nine with three straight birdies.
“Honestly, it’s all a blur,” Kupcho said. “I mean, I hit the fairways, hit the greens and really was just trying to put smooth putting strokes on them. That’s what I did, and they fell.”
Kupcho broke the 54-hole record of 14 under set by Pernilla Lindberg in 2018 and matched by Tavatanakit last year. Dottie Pepper set the 72-hole mark of 19-under 269 in 1999.
Kupcho also matched her lowest tour score, hitting all but one fairway and three greens in regulation on the tree-lined layout.
“It’s really special, just to be out here,” Kupcho said. “I love this place.”
Jessica Korda was third at 9 under after a 67.
Also Saturday:
Anna Davis, 16, becomes youngest Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion: AUGUSTA, Ga. — The model of calm beneath her bucket hat, 16-year-old Anna Davis cruised her away around the back nine Saturday at Augusta National without a bogey and seemingly without a care.
Only after she finished off a 3-under 69 at the home of the Masters did the nerves kick in while watching the final two groups in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
She thought her 12-foot birdie putt that slid by the cup might cost her. And then she watched from the scoring cabin as Latanna Stone threw away a two-shot lead with two holes to play, making Davis the youngest champion at the home of the Masters.
“I don’t think it’s processed yet that I’ve won here, but it’s pretty surreal, to be honest,” Davis said.
Four share lead at Texas Open: SAN ANTONIO — Brandt Snedeker and Beau Hossler each shot rounds of 5-under 67 to join J.J. Spaun (69) and Dylan Frittelli (70) atop the leaderboard after the third round of the Texas Open.
