ATLANTA — Bryce Young stunningly carved up the nation’s top-rated defense, giving Nick Saban and Alabama a shot at another national championship.
Young threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the third-ranked Crimson Tide rolled over No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday, a result that likely sends both powerhouse programs to the four-team College Football Playoff.
Young set SEC championship records with 421 yards passing and 461 yards total offense.
“He played great tonight. He’s played great for us all year long,” Saban said. “It’s great to have him leading us.”
Georgia (12-1) cruised through the regular season, barely challenged and a unanimous choice as the nation’s No. 1 team for the past two months. The Bulldogs boasted a fearsome defensive unit that had allowed only 6.9 points a game.
Young made Georgia’s vaunted defense look like a scout team, earning game MVP honors, bolstering his Heisman Trophy chances and moving on to an even bigger game on the final day of 2021.
“He’s soooo good at avoiding the rush,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He buys time with his mobility and makes plays downfield. Give him credit. He did a tremendous job.”
The playoff field will be announced Sunday, with the semifinals set for the Orange and Cotton bowls on Dec. 31.
Alabama (12-1) had six offensive scoring drives — five covering at least 75 yards, the other 62 — and finished with a staggering 536 yards against a team that was giving up just under 231 per game.
The Tide’s defense wasn’t too shabby, either, essentially sealing the victory with Jordan Battle’s 42-yard interception return to the end zone with about 12 minutes remaining.
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had two crucial picks. Freshman Brock Bowers made 10 catches for 139 yards.
This one will be remembered for Alabama’s dismantling of the Georgia defense, which had not allowed more than 17 points in a game during the perfect regular season.
“We didn’t play our best game,” linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “We’ve got a lot to work on.”
After falling into a 10-0 hole on the first play of the second quarter, Alabama outscored the Bulldogs 41-14 the rest of the way. Not even an apparent knee injury that knocked top receiver John Metchie out of the game just before halftime could sidetrack the Tide.
Jameson Williams more than picked up the slack for his injured teammate, finishing with 184 yards on seven receptions and two touchdowns. Metchie had six catches for 97 yards and a TD before his injury.
Also Saturday:
Cincinnati handles business against Houston in AAC title game: CINCINNATI — Jerome Ford rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns and Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes as No. 4 Cincinnati broke open a close game in the third quarter and rolled past No. 21 Houston 35-20 in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
The Bearcats are in position to become the first non-Power 5 team to qualify.
Cincinnati (12-0), which extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 27, scored three touchdowns in fewer than eight minutes to finish off its second straight AAC crown.
Cougars junior QB Clayton Tune passed for 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as Houston (11-2) lost for the first time since dropping its season-opener to Texas Tech on Sept. 4.
Baylor hangs on to upset Oklahoma State in Big 12 Championship: ARLINGTON, Texas — Dezmon Jackson came up inches short on a desperate, fourth-down dive in the final seconds for Oklahoma State, knocking the fifth-ranked Cowboys out of contention for a spot in the four-team playoff.
Baylor safety Jairon McVea knocked Jackson out of bounds without letting him reach the pylon with 24 seconds remaining in the Big 12 championship game, preserving a 21-16 victory for ninth-ranked Baylor.
The Bears’ win came a year after they went 2-7 in coach Dave Aranda’s debut last season.
Blake Shapen, starting again for injured Gerry Bohanon (right hamstring), threw three TDs while completing his first 17 passes as Baylor (11-2) took a 21-3 lead in the first half.
But the Cowboys (11-2) rallied back, then went 89 yards on 17 plays on that final drive before their Big 12 and national championship hopes wound up just shy.
Utah State blows past No. 19 San Diego St. to claim 1st Mountain West title: CARSON, Calif. — Less than a year after coach Blake Anderson and several players uprooted their lives and moved across the country to team up at Utah State, they triumphantly raised their new school’s first Mountain West Conference trophy.
Brandon Bowling caught two touchdown passes from Logan Bonner during the decisive third quarter, and Utah State won the league title with a 46-13 rout of No. 19 San Diego State.
Bonner passed for 318 yards and four TDs, while fellow Arkansas State transfer Bowling had eight catches for a career-high 154 yards.
No. 24 Louisiana sends coach Napier off with Sun Belt triumph: LAFAYETTE, La. — Levi Lewis scored on a career-high 56-yard run and passed for another touchdown, and No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette capped off soon-to-be Florida coach Billy Napier’s time with the Ragin’ Cajuns by defeating Appalachian State 24-16 in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Emani Baily rushed for 117 yards, highlighted by his 35-yard touchdown run on a third-and-9 play to give the Cajuns a two-touchdown lead early in the fourth quarter.
Lewis passed for 210 yards without a turnover and finished with 43 net yards rushing as Louisiana-Lafayette (12-1, 9-0 Sun Belt) lengthened its school-record winning streak to 12 games.
Lombardi leads Northern Illinois to MAC championship over Kent St.: DETROIT — Quarterback Rocky Lombardi ran for three touchdowns and Jay Ducker ran for 146 yards on 29 carries to power Northern Illinois to a 41-23 victory over Kent State in the Mid-American Conference title game.
It is the Huskies’ (9-4) sixth MAC title in the last 11 years and first since 2018 when it beat Buffalo. Kent State (7-6) was shooting for its first conference championship since winning it in 1972.
Editor’s note: The Big Ten and ACC championship games ended after The Bulletin’s press deadline.
