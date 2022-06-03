Rafael Nadal walks alongside Alexander Zverev, who retired with an ankle injury in the semifinal match at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Zverev's injury occurred as the second set was headed for a tiebreaker. Nadal won the first set in a tiebreaker. Nadal will be going for his 14th French Open title against Casper Ruud, who defeated Marin Cilic on Friday.
Casper Ruud celebrates winning the semifinal match against Marin Cilic in four sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Ruud will face Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.
Christophe Ena/AP
PARIS — Casper Ruud has become the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam singles final by eliminating 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 at Roland Garros.
The eighth-seeded Ruud is 23 and never had been past the fourth round at any major tournament until now. His father, Christian, was a professional tennis player from 1991 to 2001.
Ruud has shown that he can play well on clay, with tour highs of seven titles and 66 match wins on the surface since the start of 2020.
He faces the toughest test there ever has been on clay, going up against 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday. Ruud has trained at Nadal's tennis academy in Spain and refers to the 36-year-old Spaniard as his idol.
Ruud returned Cilic's big serve well enough to break him five times and even hit more aces, 16-10. Cilic had 33 aces in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
The semifinal was interrupted for more than 10 minutes in the third set by a climate activist who attached herself to the net and knelt on the court.
Nadal advanced when his opponent, Alexander Zverev, suffered a gruesome ankle injury as the second set was about to head to a tiebreaker. Nadal won the first set in a tiebreaker.
— Associated Press
