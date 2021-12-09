Alabama quarterback Bryce Young runs against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. On Thursday, Dec. 9, Young was named AP college football player of the year.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is The Associated Press college football player of the year, giving the Crimson Tide its second consecutive winner.
Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters and 137 points to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (four first-place votes, 67 points) for the honor on Thursday .
Former Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the award last year.
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was third; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was fourth; and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was fifth.
Young, Huchinson, Pickett and Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, presented Saturday in New York.
A sophomore and first-year starter, Young passed for 4,322 yards and 43 TDs, leading the top-ranked Tide to the Southeastern Conference championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Alabama faces No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 at the Cotton Bowl.
Young said he felt prepared for the challenge of leading a program that has set the standard in college football for more than a decade.
“Settling in and getting to play in different environments, getting to be put in situations, naturally, makes you more comfortable as leaders,” Young told AP.
At the College Football Awards Thursday night Young also won the Maxwell Award for best player and the Davey O’Brien Award for best quarterback. Teammate Will Anderson won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Georgia’s Jordan Davis won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defenders. The Doak Walker Award for best running back went to Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.
