Police Training Site Protest

Atlanta police and construction personnel stand near damaged property at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in DeKalb County, Ga., Monday.

 John Spink/AP

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 20 people from around the country faced domestic terrorism charges Monday after dozens in black masks attacked the site of a police training center under construction in a wooded area outside Atlanta where one protester was killed in January.

The area has become the flashpoint of ongoing conflict between authorities and left-leaning protesters.

