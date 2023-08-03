Over the past week, we lost Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor, and actor-comedian Paul Reubens, who created the character Pee-wee Herman.
Whether you loved them or missed the boat, the fact remains that we lost two icons of the late 20th century over the past week.
You may be sick of the tributes. You may devour every word as you look for insights into their humanity and yours. Our artists, songwriters, authors and, um, columnists are among our strongest links to what feels like vanishing human authenticity and expression: They are our direct chroniclers, observing and trying to make sense of this messy business of being human. Their scribbles and scratches are our pictographs.
And when the good ones go, with them goes a small piece of us. I know I felt it when we lost David Bowie and Prince in quick succession in 2016. The disappearance of those whose work we adore is troubling, like the sound of our own coffin nails rattling in the reaper’s cold hand.
Like a few of my friends, I bought O’Connor’s first two albums, 1987’s “The Lion and the Cobra” and 1990’s “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.” I saw her rip up the Pope’s picture on live TV shortly after power returned to my Miami home in the wake of Hurricane Andrew in 1992. As my 20s waxed on, I found O’Connor again when she released the quietly powerful “Gospel Oak EP” in 1997, and when mp3s were a thing kept up somewhat with her.
In 2012, she roared back with the fantastic “How About I be Me (and You be You)?” and, for me, O’Connor was in frequent rotation ever since. I’ll spare you further bloviating about what an ardent fan I was — all due to O’Connor’s voice, fragility, clarity, emotion and wisdom — and instead urge you to get your hands on “How About I be Me” and her last full studio album, “I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss.”
And maybe give a click on my Spotify playlist, “David’s favorite Sinead O’Connor songs.” I am including most of the ones available on the sidebar with some my favorites, including recent tunes you may have overlooked and a couple of collaborations.
After my friends and I saw “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” in 1985, Reubens soon stood alongside, for us, comedy greats Bill Murray, Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy. And then younger kids got to grow up on the surreal, playful romp of a Saturday morning show “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” which aired from 1986-1990 on CBS.
Reubens said in a statement released after his death, “I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”
Thank you, Mr. Reubens. (By the way, it was always a blast to see you in “Matilda” during my kids’ repeat viewings.)
We need 2023 not be 2016 all over again. We also lost George Michael that year, on Christmas! So if our artists and icons could please somehow delay their departures, we’d appreciate it.
We want, need, them here with us, making the world a little more colorful during our time here.
But no one lives forever, and for the work and human expression you both gave us in your time here, thank you.
