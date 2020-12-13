Steve and Beth Pengra, of Redmond, are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married Dec. 18, 1990, at Tumalo Baptist Church where the ceremony was performed by Pastor Jack Dunaway. They have two children, Emily, of Redmond, and Josh, of Spokane Valley, Washington.
Mr. Pengra retired as a fire captain and paramedic Aug. 1, 2018, and is currently a college educator. He enjoys spending time with his family, faith, friends, the outdoors, fishing and hunting in Central Oregon.
Mrs. Pengra is a school secretary for the Redmond School District. She enjoys spending time with her family, faith, friends, running and trips to the Oregon Coast.
They have lived in Central Oregon for 50 years.
