NEW YORK — Amazon warehouse workers overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Monday, dealing a blow to organizers who last month pulled off the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant's history.

This time around, warehouse workers cast 618 votes — or about 62% — against the union, giving Amazon enough support to fend off a second union win.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees the process, 380 workers — or 38% — voted in favor of the grassroots Amazon Labor Union. About 1,600 workers were eligible to vote. A union attorney says the group is planning to file objections to the election.

A separate election held last month gave the ALU a surprise victory when workers at a different Staten Island facility voted in favor of unionizing. That was a first for Amazon in the U.S.

Monday's defeat will surely sting. A second labor win was expected to fuel more organizing at the nation's second largest employer, and cement the power and influence of the ALU.

