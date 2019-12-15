Students in Bethel School District will have access to free menstrual hygiene products this winter after dispensers are installed in all schools .

The district has been working to provide free products in bathrooms since spring, Superintendent Chris Parra said. The process took longer than she had hoped, but district administrators anticipate the dispensers will be installed and products made available in a few weeks.

The free products will be provided in all girls restrooms and the gender-neutral bathroom s. Parra said elementary schools were included because students’ periods can come as early as elementary age.

Parra is on the board of directors for Ophelia’s Place — a Eugene nonprofit focused on helping girls between 10 and 18 to make healthy life choices, according to the website. The nonprofit holds drives for menstrual products such as pads and tampons. Seeing this, Parra said she wanted to make products at school more accessible.

“I just thought, wow, that is something that we shouldn’t have to do,” Parra said. “We shouldn’t have to do drives for tampons and feminine hygiene products.”

The products were always available for students in the schools’ health rooms, Parra said. Students can often feel embarrassed to request them from office staff or it can be inconvenient to make the trip should their period start unexpectedly.

“To have to go through an adult to get that product. … I know that is something that some students just won’t do, even though they desperately need it,” Parra said.

The

Eugene School District passed a policy in November to provide free menstrual products in its middle and high school bathrooms. Four high school students with Eugene’s PERIOD chapter led the charge and pushed the board to make the change through repeated public testimony that having access to products is an equity issue.

PERIOD Eugene is a chapter of the national organization PERIOD, which advocates that having access to menstrual hygiene and period products such as pads and tampons is a human right. It works to bring policy change at local and state levels

.