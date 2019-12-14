The Washington Post first-edition Page 1 for Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019:
Col. 1: From Lincoln Logs to luggage, the U.S.-China trade deal still leaves huge cloud over American business. (TRADE-ANALYSIS, Siegel). Moved.
Cols. 2-5: In confidential documents, U.S. officials said almost everything they did to end opium farming in Afghanistan backfired. (AFGHAN-NARCOTICS, Whitlock). Moved; one photo. NOTE: This file published Dec. 9.
Col. 6: President Trump and his allies trumpet the victories as the work of a disciplined president focusing on the needs of the public, while Democrats argue they have forced the president to hand over sweeping concessions on liberal priorities. (IMPEACH-DEALS, Parker and Dawsey). Moved; three photos; one video.
At the fold:
Col. 1: Mike Bloomberg's spending spree: $8 billion in philanthropy and tens of millions to political causes. (BLOOMBERG, Scherer). Moved.
Below the fold:
Cols. 2-6: In Alaska, a new oil boom is on the horizon even as climate change arrives and greenhouse gas emissions climb. (CLIMATE-ALASKA, Eilperin). Moved; 15 photos; three graphics. NOTE: This file published Dec. 13.
