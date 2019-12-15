The Washington Post first-edition Page 1 for Monday, Dec. 16, 2019:
Col. 1.: Expected story on the economy (ECON, Long). Upcoming.
Cols. 2-5: Workers who built a Chinese boomtown are dying of lung disease with nowhere to turn (CHINA-DISEASE, Shih). Moved.
Col. 6: U.N. climate talks end with hard feelings, few results and new doubts about global unity (CLIMATE, Dennis, Harlan). Moved.
Below the fold:
Col. 1: Expected story on Pete Buttigieg (BUTTIGIEG, Samuels). Upcoming.
Cols. 2-5: U.S. lab chimps were dumped on Liberia's Monkey Island and left to starve. Their caretaker saved them. (MONKEY-ISLAND, Paquette). Moved Dec. 12.
Col. 6: The Senate GOP defends President Trump despite an oath to be impartial impeachment jurors (IMPEACH-SENATE, Demirjian, Mufson). Moved.
