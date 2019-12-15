The Washington Post first-edition Page 1 for Monday, Dec. 16, 2019:

Top of the page:

Col. 1.: Expected story on the economy (ECON, Long). Upcoming.

Cols. 2-5: Workers who built a Chinese boomtown are dying of lung disease with nowhere to turn (CHINA-DISEASE, Shih). Moved.

Col. 6: U.N. climate talks end with hard feelings, few results and new doubts about global unity (CLIMATE, Dennis, Harlan). Moved.

Below the fold:

Col. 1: Expected story on Pete Buttigieg (BUTTIGIEG, Samuels). Upcoming.

Cols. 2-5: U.S. lab chimps were dumped on Liberia's Monkey Island and left to starve. Their caretaker saved them. (MONKEY-ISLAND, Paquette). Moved Dec. 12.

Col. 6: The Senate GOP defends President Trump despite an oath to be impartial impeachment jurors (IMPEACH-SENATE, Demirjian, Mufson). Moved.

Bottom of page: Keys to inside stories.

Sent: 7 p.m. ET

Washington Post News Service with Bloomberg News

post-front