The Washington Post News Service with Bloomberg News budget for Dec. 15, 2019. The editors are Jonathan Smith and Nick Parker. All stories have moved unless otherwise noted. For questions about stories, photos or graphics, please call 202-334-7666.

Click here for the In Case You Missed It Budget.

Click here for the 2019 Holiday Budget.

FIRST SIX STORIES ARE ADDED STARTERS SINCE 2 P.M.

CHINA-DISEASE - LEIYANG, China - Workers who built a Chinese boomtown are dying of lung disease with nowhere to turn. 2,800 words, by Gerry Shih (Post). Five photos, one graphic, one video. Upcoming.

HALLMARK - The Hallmark Channel said wedding ads showing a lesbian couple were too "controversial" to air. 795 words, by Hannah Knowles (Post).

PAGEANTS - Miss World's win means five black women now hold the top pageant titles - a first. 960 words, by Katie Mettler (Post).

CLASS-STRUGGLE - Algebra II doesn't add up when you figure how little it means to most students. 755 words, by Jay Mathews (Post).

GRAHAM-COMMENT - Don't worry, Sen. Lindsey Graham. No one thought you'd be fair. 705 words, by Jennifer Rubin (Post).

MEDIA-COMMENT - Chris Wallace wants journalists to push for the truth. But Fox News often traffics in propaganda. 765 words, by Margaret Sullivan (Post).

END OF ADDED STARTERS FOR 4:30 P.M.

National

IMPEACH-SENATE - Senate GOP defends President Trump, despite an oath to be impartial impeachment jurors. 925 words, by Karoun Demirjian and Steven Mufson (Post).

IMPEACH-AMASH - Freshman Democrats push for Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, as an impeachment manager. 830 words, by Rachael Bade (Post).

NEWJERSEY-SHOOTING - A probe of a Jersey City shooting leads the FBI to arrest a pawn shop owner on a weapons charge. 480 words, by Derek Hawkins (Post).

MILK-HISTORY - The Navy made Harvey Milk resign for being gay. Now they're building a ship named after him. 775 words, by Marisa Iati (Post).

MARYLAND-TRANSIT - Maryland Gov. Hogan cancels the expected vote on a toll lane plan. 925 words, by Katherine Shaver (Post).

World

TRADE - MEXICO CITY - The new trade deal in North America hits a snag as Mexico objects to U.S. labor inspectors. 525 words, by Mary Beth Sheridan (Post).

CLIMATE - MADRID - U.N. climate talks end with hard feelings, few results and new doubts about global unity. 1,595 words, by Brady Dennis and Chico Harlan (Post).

TAIWAN-ANALYSIS - TAIPEI, Taiwan - Taiwan's tea party aims to burst Beijing's one-China bubble. 1,190 words, by Anna Fifield (Post).

PERU - Peru's president is engaged in a high-stakes gamble to harness public outrage over rampant corruption and blow up the establishment while trying to keep Peru's economy on track. 1,400 words by John Quigley (Bloomberg). Three photos.

Business

AGRIBUSINESS - Agribusiness is increasingly turning to natural and sustainable alternatives to chemicals as consumers rebuff genetically modified foods and concerns grow over Big Ag's role in climate change. 1,180 words, by Lydia Mulvany and Susan Decker (Bloomberg). One photo.

SKOREA-ECON - South Korea has cast off most of the trappings of a developing economy over the past decade, but it is heading into the 2020s with a currency that is still distinctly emerging market. 905 words, by Hooyeon Kim (Bloomberg). One photo.

RETAIL-COMMENT - A record number of companies are heading into 2020 with new leadership. 775 words, by Sarah Halzack (Bloomberg).

Health, Science, Environment

HEALTH-SLEEP - Being tired or fatigued is common. Sometimes, however, it can be a sign of a health issue. 1,100 words, by Emily Sohn (Post).

Opinion

RELIGION-COMMENT - Should religion and politics mix? 1,180 words, by Jennifer Rubin (Post).

JEWS-COMMENT - President Trump's executive order to fight anti-Semitism is dangerous for Jews. 1,235 words, by Michael Brenner (Post special).

budget-wp-bloom-1stld