Crooked River — Fly Fishing
Springtime in Central Oregon is prime time to be casting flies and waiting for fish to tug on your line. Considered a mecca for fly fishing, one of the more popular places in Central Oregon is Crooked River, located 45 minutes east of Bend. According to The Fly Fisher’s Place, an all-things fly fishing store in Sisters, Crooked River has “the most prolific trout population of any stream in Central Oregon.” As of May 27, the target species is rainbow trout and the river is flowing at 150 cubic feet per second, where wading in the water can be done with ease.
Other fishing spot:
Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): Rainbow trout and steelhead, 3860 cfs.
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): Brown trout and rainbow trout, 1090 cfs in Benham and 70 cfs in Bend.
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout, 1313 cfs.
Wickiup Reservoir: Kokanee, coho salmon, rainbow trout, brook trout, whitefish, chub. Reservoir is 54 percent full.
Crane Prairie Reservoir: Brook Trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout. The reservoir is 85 percent full.
Twin Bridges Scenic Bikeway — Biking
Starting and ending in Bend's Drake Park, The Twin Bridges Scenic Bikeway is a 36-mile, moderate difficulty loop that where you travel through Shevlin Park and end up at Tumalo State Park. During the ride, cyclists will cross the Deschutes River and Mirror Pond. the Bikeway follows urban streets and country roads with bike lanes for more than 7 miles to the turn onto Tyler Road. During the 36-mile loop riders will gain 1,812 feet in elevation.
Other Bike
Phil's Ridge Trail Complex: All 22 mountain biking trails at the Peterson Ridge Trail Complex are in good riding conditions, according to trailforks.com.
Wanoga Trail Complex: All but the Dinah-Moe Humm trail (logging activity) are open for riding, according to trailforks.com.
Redmond Trails: Of the 16 mounting bike trails in Redmond, all of the easy, moderate and difficult trails are in "riding well" conditions, according to bendtrails.org.
Swamp Lakes Area: Nine of the riding trails at the Swampy Lake area are listed as having deep snow. S.S.T. trail, Sector 16, Tumalo Creek and Tumalo Ridge are reportedly "riding well," according to bendtrails.org.
Fall River Trail — hiking
Located in the Deschutes National Forest a few miles southwest of Sunriver, the Fall River Trail is a 5.9-mile out and back with less than 50 feet of elevation gain. Within the first quarter mile of the trail, you will arrive at Fall River Falls which is surrounded by meadow which makes a nice spot for a picnic.
Other hikes
Broken Top Trail: Considered a difficult hike due to its 15-plus mile distance with a 2,880 elevation gain, the Broken Top Trail leads to No Name Lake and Bend Glacier. During the spring months, snow shoes may still be required.
Dutchman Flat Trail: Located in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend, Dutchman Flat Trail is a relatively flat trail (259 elevation gain) that is a 5 mile out and back trail.
Cabot Lake Trail: Located near Camp Sherman, Cabot Lake is a 4.4 mile out and back through the Deschutes National Forest. This is a moderate hike with a 561 foot elevation gain.
