Wanoga Sno-park southwest of Bend is a prime spot for snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and, of course, sledding. If the snow is fresh and deep, the sledding could be slow. If its hard packed, it could be lightning fast. Toboggans, discs and boogie boards all work well at Wanoga. A shelter near the parking area offers a chance to warm up and eat lunch.
Getting there: From Bend, travel 13 miles along Century Drive. Turn left at the sign for Wanoga Sno-park. Then make another left toward the sledding hill and parking area.
Parking: A sno-park permit is required, and they are sold at various retail outlets. A daily permit is $4 , while an annual permit is $25.
