The race is on Labor Day weekend this year, not Memorial Day weekend. And there will be no horseback rider leading out the racers, and no big after party at Five Pine Lodge.
Still, the popular Sisters Stampede mountain bike race will be staged Sunday for the 11th straight year, in a socially-distanced fashion that race organizer Mike Ripley is perfecting this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ripley said he is expecting about 180 mountain bikers — starting in a time-trial format about 30 to 40 seconds apart — racing for 18 miles in the Peterson Ridge Trail area just south of Sisters. The event, postponed from its originally scheduled date of May 24, typically has about 500 racers.
Ripley would not disclose the precise start/finish area as spectators are discouraged.
“We don’t want anybody to go out there, except the racers,” Ripley said. “We’ll start out in the woods, do one loop. At the finish, we toss them a water bottle. They can go and look at their results online and they get the sense of doing something normal for the day.
“You still get to connect though. That’s the thing that’s being undervalued right now. There is still a connection, and you do recognize people who have a mask on. And they’re happy to see you and you’re happy to see them. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Face masks must be worn by riders whenever they are within 2½ bike lengths of another racer, and the course has been modified from recent years, allowing for more passing areas throughout the race.
The Stampede will mark the fifth cycling event that Ripley has staged in Oregon this summer, including the High Cascades 100-mile mountain bike race held west of Bend in mid-July.
“I think things have gotten better since last time we were around in July,” Ripley said. “There’s no reason, if you’re willing to spend the time and invest in the people, that you can’t produce something this year, if people want to do it. That’s the whole thing right now.”
This Sunday’s Sisters Stampede will not include a longer 27-mile course for more advanced riders as it has in the past. Everyone will ride 18 miles on a route with 950 feet of elevation gain.
“Some people have done this course in 1 hour and 10 minutes,” Ripley said. “We wanted to just do one course. In this situation, we just want people to have a good day on the bike and feel somewhat normal.”
All of the cycling events that Ripley has organized this year have been in a scaled-down, socially-distanced fashion.
“I see putting on racing in a timed fashion, a segmented fashion, as being an opportunity, like anything, for people to unplug from all the crap that’s going on,” Ripley said.
The race organizer said one of the biggest challenges this summer has been the communication with racers leading up to the events. Normally, Ripley can address the riders in a big group on a public-address system before the races.
“That’s the hardest thing, is the amount of communication beforehand, because I can’t get them all together as a group right beforehand,” he said. “That buildup is just different.”
Ripley admitted it has been an awkward year of staging races, but he is driven to bring a sense of normalcy to mountain bike racers, and he plans for his events to return to normal in 2021.
“People who want to come are choosing to come,” Ripley said, “and we’re taking every possible safety step we can, including medics on course and all the (COVID-19) measures in place.”
