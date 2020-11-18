The Deschutes River Trail from First Street Rapids Park is a path in Bend that is suitable for all levels of hikers, runners and bikers. The wide trail features several hills as it climbs from near downtown along the north edge of Awbrey Butte. A trailhead is at First Street Rapids Park at the end of First Street off Newport Avenue. The trail connects north to Sawyer Park and south to Pioneer Park via a pedestrian bridge. Wildlife can often be seen from the trail, including river otters and beavers. Also visible from the trail are several bird species, including swans, eagles and ospreys. Dogs are allowed on the trail but must be kept on a leash.
Directions: The trailhead is located at First Street Rapids Park at the end of First Street off Newport Avenue in Bend.
