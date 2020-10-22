Though not the secret it used to be, Bessie Butte, located southeast of Bend, still makes for a great, close-in alternative to more crowded buttes of similar size, including Lava and Pilot buttes, with a fraction of the people.
From the trailhead on the shoulder of Forest Road 1810, one gains nearly 500 feet in elevation on this quick-but-steep 1.4 miles up and back on the well-maintained trail wrapping around the butte, which on a clear day presents great views of everything from nearby Kelsey and Luna buttes to the familiar Cascades peaks and even Mt. Hood. Your calves will feel the burn, as the soil is loose and sandy, particularly as you near the top on the west-facing slope, although the damp season is approaching, which will firm up trail conditions. If you bring your dog along, bring bags. Leave your dog’s excrement behind ruins the hike for others.
Bonus tip: If hiking big hills is not your thing, you can also catch a spur to the more forgiving Swamp Wells Trail directly across the road from Bessie Butte’s trailhead.
Getting there: From Knott Road, proceed southeast on China Hat Road 4.6 miles and turn right on Forest Road 1810. Trailhead is well-marked .3 miles ahead on right.
Difficulty: Easy
Cost: Free
Contact: 541-383-5300
