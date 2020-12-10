During the summer and fall, Newberry Caldera is teeming with recreational opportunities including hiking, fishing, mountain biking and more.
But during the winter, the only way to reach the caldera is by snowmobiling, cross-country skiing or snowshoeing. The good news is you can drive along Forest Road 21 all the way to 10 Mile Sno-park, which is only 3 miles from Paulina Lake, one of two lakes contained inside the Newberry National Volcanic Monument. That is not terribly far on a snowmobile, but it’s a bit more challenging on skis.
Getting there: From Bend, drive 22 miles south on U.S. Highway 97. Turn left at the turnoff to Paulina and East lakes. It’s 10 miles to 10-Mile Sno-park and the end of the road during the winter season. A sno-park pass is required to park.
