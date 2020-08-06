Mountain Bike Trail Guide: Swede Ridge Loop

Bend’s Andrew Williams rides the Swede Ridge Loop, with Broken Top in the background.

 Mark Morical/Bulletin file photo

Challenging climbs, fast descents and numerous mountain views highlight the Swede Ridge Loop west of Bend. Mountain bikers can climb up the grueling Tumalo Ridge and connect to the scenic Swede Ridge Trail. The 14-mile loop also includes a thrilling downhill stretch along the South Fork Trail to the Tumalo Creek Trail, dropping 1,100 feet over 3 miles. The loop starts and finishes at Skyliners Sno-park, about 10 miles west of Bend off Skyliners Road.

Reporter: 541-383-0318, mmorical@bendbulletin.com

