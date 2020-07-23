Cultus Lake trails

The trail near Cultus Lake is excellent for mountain biking.

 Mark Morical/Bulletin file photo

Mountain bikers have a number of trail options near Cultus Lake, a popular recreational spot in the Central Oregon high country. Mountain bikers and hikers can access trails from near the Cultus Lake campground, or from Little Cultus Lake. From the smaller lake, mountain bikers can ride to nearby Cultus Lake and back, or take on a longer ride to Charlton or Waldo lakes to the southwest. Cultus Lake is far better known for camping, water skiing, wakeboarding and jet skiing than for mountain biking — but the area features some underrated trails worth the trip. Directions: From Bend, take U.S. Highway 97 south to the main turn into Sunriver (S. Century Drive). After 22 miles on Forest Road 40 (Spring River Road), turn left onto Cascade Lakes Highway. Turn right onto Road 4635 at sign for Cultus Lake. Continue to campground and the Winopee Lake Trailhead.

Reporter: 541-383-0318, mmorical@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.