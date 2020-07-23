Mountain bikers have a number of trail options near Cultus Lake, a popular recreational spot in the Central Oregon high country. Mountain bikers and hikers can access trails from near the Cultus Lake campground, or from Little Cultus Lake. From the smaller lake, mountain bikers can ride to nearby Cultus Lake and back, or take on a longer ride to Charlton or Waldo lakes to the southwest. Cultus Lake is far better known for camping, water skiing, wakeboarding and jet skiing than for mountain biking — but the area features some underrated trails worth the trip. Directions: From Bend, take U.S. Highway 97 south to the main turn into Sunriver (S. Century Drive). After 22 miles on Forest Road 40 (Spring River Road), turn left onto Cascade Lakes Highway. Turn right onto Road 4635 at sign for Cultus Lake. Continue to campground and the Winopee Lake Trailhead.
Mountain biking at Cultus Lake
Mark Morical
