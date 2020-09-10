The Diamond Peak Wilderness, west of Odell and Crescent lakes, straddles the Cascade Range and covers more than 50,000 acres. According to the Forest Service, about 14 miles of the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail pass through the wilderness, and another 38 miles of trail, including the 10-mile Diamond Peak Trail, stretch across the west side of the peak. Heading south from Central Oregon to the Diamond Peak Wilderness might be a good idea for hikers looking to avoid the more crowded Three Sisters Wilderness near Bend.
Getting there: The Diamond Peak Wilderness is located southwest of Bend and west of Gilchrist, just south of state Highway 58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.