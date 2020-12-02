Haystack Reservoir — a 15-minute drive north from Redmond and a 10-minute drive south from Madras, just off U.S. Highway 97 — is a re-regulation facility for the North Unit Irrigation District in Madras. While warm summer temperatures can drive the fish down to cooler water in the depths of the reservoir, fall can be a good time to fish Haystack. The reservoir offers decent chances for a variety of species, including rainbow trout, brown trout, kokanee, bluegill, black crappie and largemouth bass. Legal-size rainbow and brown trout are stocked annually in Haystack by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Browns and rainbows will often cruise the shallows of the reservoir looking for food.
Directions: The turn into Haystack Reservoir (marked by a sign) is about 8 miles north of Terrebonne along U.S. Highway 97.
Main catch: Rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, bass, crappie.
