Crane Prairie Reservoir is a place anglers go to catch hefty rainbow trout. Rainbow trout are stocked in Crane Prairie each spring, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The largest rainbows there can grow up to 19 pounds, and most range between 14 and 18 inches long. Brook trout also make Crane Prairie their home, and most measure between 10 and 14 inches. All wild rainbow trout (not fin-clipped) in Crane Prairie must be released.
Fishing Crane Prairie Reservoir
Mark Morical
