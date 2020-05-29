“Look out for alligators,” my 7-year-old whispers while navigating his kayak through a narrow channel that leads us away from the river.
I don’t want to spoil the adventure just yet, so I hold back the fact that there are no alligators here. I look around trying to imagine things in a way that only a child can.
“OK, I’ll keep an eye out,” I reply as I follow him through the passage meandering over dark water surrounded by tall grass. The setting looks like we could be paddling in the Florida Everglades: a skinny passageway that suddenly turns into a large pond. “Wow, Dad! Take a look at that!” We have discovered another amazing section of the Deschutes Paddle Trail, serene, and a remarkable contrast to the powerful rapids up and downstream.
Several years ago, The Bend Paddle Trail Alliance helped create the Deschutes Paddle Trail. There was much confusion over what it actually was. Think of your favorite hiking or mountain biking trail and rather than donning a pair of hiking boots or riding your bike, you’re sitting in a kayak or standing on a paddle board. The Deschutes Paddle Trail consists of over 100 navigable miles on the Deschutes River. The Bend Whitewater Park was completed in 2012 and is the most popular part of the Deschutes Paddle Trail. Surfers can be seen riding the Green Wave year -round, and the Whitewater Park is packed in the summer months with floaters and kayakers.
Whether you enjoy floating on a hot summer day or rafting The Big Eddy rapids, the Deschutes Paddle Trail has something for everyone and has earned its place as one of the recreational gems of Central Oregon.
A nice flatwater section to paddle in late spring through the summer is the stretch between Slough Day Use Area and the Dillon Falls Boat Ramp. This is a gentile stretch of the Deschutes that can be paddled by kayaks, canoes and stand up paddle boarders. It is ideal for beginners or paddlers looking to brush up on their skills, and it is family friendly. Expect to see people on the river and off, as this is a popular area for hiking and biking along the Deschutes River Trail, of course not to be confused with the Deschutes Paddle Trail. An option is to park at the Dillon Falls parking area and put in at the boat ramp.
The water is slow moving so a paddle upstream is possible here. Paddling upstream from the Dillon Falls boat ramp to Slough is about 1.5 miles. Slough also has a boat ramp that makes for a nice place to stop for a break. Sometimes, you can go in the opposite direction, though we prefer to get the upstream paddle done first. It took my wife, my 7-year-old son and the family dog about 3 hours, though you can make it longer or shorter depending on the type of watercraft, fitness level, skill set and time available.
As always, safety first on the river. Be aware that just downstream of Dillon Falls boat ramp the river current picks up quickly and ultimately tumbles over Dillon Falls and down into a steep gorge containing extreme and dangerous rapids. You can safely check out the falls by taking a short walk in a downstream direction along the river trail from the parking area. You can see the gorge year round, and it’s a stunning sight. If you are lucky you might even see whitewater kayakers run the falls, it’s a popular run for experienced Class V kayakers with the skills and proper gear for extreme rapids.
If you’re looking for other routes to paddle, the nonprofit Bend Paddle Trail Alliance helped create and promote the Deschutes Paddle Trail and spent many years putting together a comprehensive Deschutes River Guidebook. It’s a must own for folks exploring the Deschutes River as it does a great job pointing out where to put in and where to take out as well as the many rapids that are within the paddle trail. They are available for purchase at various outdoor retail locations including local paddling shop Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe. You can also find more information on the Deschutes Paddle Trail at the following website deschutespaddletrail.net.
As we approach the summer months, enjoy the amazing Deschutes Paddle Trail, be safe and please remember to pack out all trash, pick up after your pet and watch out for alligators!
