Mike Ripley, it seems, has thought of everything.
Most cycling, running and triathlon events in Central Oregon have been canceled this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ripley's High Cascades 100 mountain bike race is set to take place on roads and trails west of Bend with a litany of precautionary measures in place.
The grueling 100-mile race Saturday will include about 150 riders separated in a time-trial format. Each will start several seconds apart. The race, in its 12th year, typically includes about 350 mountain bikers.
Face masks must be worn by riders whenever they are within 2½ bike lengths of another racer or when approaching an aid station, or they will receive a 15-minute time penalty.
"They'll get a warning," said Bend's Ripley, owner of Mudslinger events, which stages cycling events throughout Oregon. "And we'll have extra masks for them.
"The real story is mental health. People are wondering what's next, and who's going to be able to find a way to make something happen in a very positive, but yet socially distant and healthy manner, as we work through this. We're trying to do something with process, and to set a standard. We have a really dedicated crew. We have to figure out how to do smaller events that are socially distanced."
Ripley's company staged the Mudslinger mountain bike race in Blodgett on July 5 in a time-trial format, and plans to stage the Oregon Gran Fondo on July 25 in Cottage Grove in the same fashion.
Saturday's race starts on a remote road 9 miles west of Bend and finishes, also on a remote road, 14 miles west of Bend. The course intentionally avoids sno-parks and all aid stations are in "the middle of nowhere," Ripley said.
He also utters something that sounds downright strange coming from a bike race promoter: "Spectators are not allowed."
Per the COVID-19 state-mandated rules, operators of outdoor gatherings are required to configure outdoor space to ensure that parties contain no more than 10 people. Masks must be worn outside when physical distancing of 6 feet is not possible.
"We don't want any spectators at all," Ripley said. "Every single person that comes toward our area counts toward our state-mandated rules. This is not a time for lookie-loos. And mountain biking is kind of like that, too. We're kind of solo folks who like to ride in the woods."
Most of the riders are from Oregon with a significant local contingent from Central Oregon.
"It's really a Bend race," Ripley said.
The race will start on 14 miles of fire road to allow for plenty of spacing among riders, and other precautions have been made as well.
"We're not really doing anything as far as food at the aid stations," Ripley said. "It's all about drop bags, and having sanitation stations. We have all the PPE, to have these 150 people."
He adds that while usually the race has about 100 volunteers, this year he cut that to about 40. There will be a virtual awards ceremony at 9 p.m. Saturday at mudslingerevents.com/high-cascades-100.
"It's just trying to do something in 2020 that provides some kind of moment of clarity for those people who really miss riding their bikes," Ripley says. "It's a tough time for cyclists right now. How do they ride with their group or their team? What's right? What's wrong? If we don't try to do anything, then what the hell are we going to do in 2021?"
Favorites include defending champion Jacob Rathe, of Portland, but most racers are from Central Oregon.
Bend's Cody Peterson, 40, finished in the top 10 the past three years, and he is racing the High Cascades 100 again Saturday, marking his first race since the pandemic began in March.
"I'm excited to be able to race again, but it might not be a normal bike race," Peterson said. "It'll be different. You could start 2 to 3 minutes behind or ahead of someone that you raced head-to-head with in the past."
The time-trial format no doubt allows for more distancing among the riders, as does the section of gnarly jeep road that will take them up and over Kwohl Butte.
"That will socially distance everyone, by long distances," Peterson said. "Based off of what's going on in our world, I'm not sure (Ripley) could put the event on any safer than what he's trying to do. I'm not very concerned with COVID in relation to the event. I don't think I will have any more exposure than just riding my mountain bike on a regular ride."
While the bike racing world, and the entire sports world, remain far from normal, the High Cascades 100 happening seems to be a step in the right direction.
"They have the opportunity to participate," Ripley said, "and just have a good day in a crazy world."
