Some Bend residents are calling for Mayor Sally Russell to apologize or resign for comments she made a week ago about the two men detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside the Springhill Suites in Bend.
At a press conference outside of City Hall on Thursday, Janet Sarai Llerandi-Gonzalez, the director of Latino advocacy group Mecca Bend, as well as city council candidates Rita Schenkelberg and Megan Perkins, called for Russell to apologize to the families of the two men who were detained last week. Russell referred to them as criminals , which Llerandi-Gonzalez said does not have a factual basis and has divided the community while maligning the reputations of the men.
“I’ve been informed that both men being detained have warrants out for their arrest. This is not a sweep for undocumented immigrants,” Russell tweeted on Aug. 12.
The same day, Russell also said in a statement to The Bulletin that she had been told by Bend police staff that the men ICE were after “are two criminals who have warrants out for their arrest.”
“City council and Mayor Russell, I hope you find your humanity sooner rather than later,” Llerandi-Gonzalez said. “I hope you issue an official apology to the families for spreading misinformation and for damaging the Latinx and undocumented community the way you did.”
The call for resignation was echoed by a handful of others who called in to the Bend City Council meeting Wednesday night. They come amid broader calls for the city to do more to protect residents from ICE after last week’s protest, when hundreds of people surrounded a bus where the two men were being held for roughly 12 hours before federal agents took the men. The men are currently awaiting a hearing at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington, Llerandi-Gonzalez said.
More than two dozen people called in on Wednesday to demand that the city investigate whether the Bend Police Department collaborated with ICE, despite several statements from the department saying that it did not. Though Oregon is already a sanctuary state — which essentially means local law enforcement can’t assist in federal immigration arrests — several on Wednesday asked that Bend become a sanctuary city, as well.
Llerandi-Gonzalez and Schenkelberg recognized that both men have faced charges for crimes in Deschutes County Circuit Court, but said that if Russell had been at the protest earlier like residents were asking for, she would have known that immigration lawyers had filed a temporary restraining order to prevent ICE agents from transporting the men.
“Those immigration lawyers would have not submitted that (temporary restraining order) if they did not believe that that would be beneficial for the families and for the individuals abducted on the bus,” Schenkelberg said.
Llerandi-Gonzalez said she doesn’t think Russell is fit for the job, but would not push for her to resign if she apologized.
“If she issues an official apology and she’s open to a conversation, then I think there’s no reason for us not to sit down and look for a plan moving forward,” Llerandi-Gonzalez said.
Russell, however, did not apologize for her initial comments as of Thursday, and said she stands by what she said.
“My job in that moment was to relay the information I had received to the community who was asking about what was happening,” Russell said.
Bend police Lt. Juli McConkey could not specifically confirm whether someone from Bend police had spoken with Russell. But Police Chief Mike Krantz said in a statement issued last week said that as of the early morning of Aug. 12, no details were shared about the investigation by federal agents with Department of Homeland Security.
Russell also said she had no intent to resign.
“I was elected by a large majority of our population two years ago. I’ve done nothing illegal,” Russell said. “I’ve been working hard to serve our community. I’m happy to reach out. I’m happy to have a leader of Mecca Bend reach out directly, as well as other leaders in the community.”
Llerandi-Gonzalez, however, said Mecca Bend has already reached out, once to invite Russell to a meeting the day after the protest to talk about her actions that day, and another time to speak at press conference. Llerandi-Gonzalez said Russell declined both.
Russell said she does not recall an invitation. At the protest her personal cellphone number was given out, she said, and she had more than 300 text messages and phone calls to sort through.
“It’s just me. No one else reads that stuff,” Russell said, referring to her emails and text messages she receives as mayor. “And frankly, it was difficult to get back to everybody.”
