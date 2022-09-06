Researchers in the United States have developed an artificial intelligence system that could detect Parkinson's disease in patients earlier than currently possible by analyzing a person's breathing pattern. The tool could improve the diagnosis and treatment of the ailment, which eludes a cure.

In a medical paper released in the journal Nature Medicine last week, scientists from MIT said they have developed a tool called a neural network — algorithms that mimic the way a human brain works — that can identify whether someone has Parkinson's disease from how they breathe while sleeping.

