There are 574 results on Amazon if you search “hangover remedy.” Scroll, and certain buzzwords jump out. Milk thistle. Dihydromyricetin and prickly pear. There are capsules and patches and beverages, things aimed at recovery and others at “precovery.” The category has exploded in the past three years, a surprising counterpoint to decreased alcohol consumption among younger American .

A raft of these remedies has cropped up on the “Shark Tank” television show and nabbed up to $10 million of Silicon Valley venture capital money. There have been startups in this arena that have rocketed out $1 million in sales in three months. Some estimates by market research analysts put the global hangover recovery market at nearly $1 billion. Still dwarfed by the global alcoholic beverages market, valued at $1.4 trillion in 2017, it’s not a small niche if it can be tapped effectively .

The market researcher Euromonitor puts the total number of hangovers in the United States each year at 2.6 billion.

This uptick reflects Americans’ growing enthusiasm for “life hacks” and raised expectations about functional foods and drinks: ingredients that can improve mental clarity, boost energy, ameliorate mood, lower stress and more broadly get folks back to work pronto.

The internet allows companies to market health and wellness products directly to consumers. But that direct access makes it exceedingly difficult for the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission to track and police efficacy claims.

“We’re entering a super trend where if you look at everything from gluten-free to ketogenic diets, it’s no longer about comfort food. It’s about foods that make you perform better,” says Andrew Herr, founder of Helicase, a company that makes supplements that claim to enhance mental and physical performance. “There’s a zeitgeist around wanting to perform. There’s a bigger discussion about how what you put in your body affects you.”

It’s just a step further to seek a product that reduces inflammation, provides liver support, promotes hydration, restores essential nutrients and boosts energy .

According to Mary Zalla, global president of consumer brands at the consulting firm Landor, the trend fits with consumers’ increasing expectations that foods and beverages be carriers of additional benefits beyond just nutritive ones. Also, there’s a tradition of seeking similar remedies for things other than hangovers.

“There’s a proliferation of drinks with electrolytes. There’s Pedialyte for kids, the sports market with Gatorade and the senior market with Ensure,” Zalla says. “The idea of chemical rebalancing is not off-putting.”

And she says a greater acceptance of Eastern medicine practices makes some of the remedies’ Asian ingredients - Korea and Japan are the world’s hangover cure leaders - more appealing.

For Brenna Haysom, founder of the hangover remedy Blowfish, which is in 11,000 stores nationally, the proliferation may have more to do with the Wild West that is the Internet.

“The barriers to starting a new business are so low now,” Haysom said. “If you gave me $5,000, I could have a new hangover cure on Amazon in three weeks and buy a bunch of fake reviews. Before, to get to consumers, it took years. There are no gatekeepers anymore.”

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)