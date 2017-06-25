Home / Error404

Sorry for the inconvenience, but the page you requested is not here.

www.bendbulletin.com/,eng,redmond

This could happen because it was moved in a recent update or there is a typo in the link or address you entered.

To find what you are looking for use the navigation above, use commonly requested resources below, or contact us if you need additional assistance.

Enjoy our current slideshows:

Reader photos: Summer '17
World news in photos
Paul Simon plays Bend

View some of our more popular stories:

The Dutch have solutions to rising seas

In the Netherlands, climate change is not hypothetical; it’s an opportunity

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — The wind over the canal stirred up whitecaps and rattled cafe umbrellas. … Read more

A backcountry mountain bike route across Oregon

Largely singletrack, the Oregon Timber Trail crosses the heart of the state

Oregon is teeming with adventure-seeking cyclists, so the idea of biking across the state is … Read more

Bend’s Tiffany Schoning still chasing her LPGA dream

Former Summit High star perseveres through chronic pain

Last week, Tiffany Schoning was in an unfamiliar setting. The past few months, she said, … Read more

Woman dead in Highway 97 crash near Terrebonne

A fatal crash briefly closed part of U.S. Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon one mile south … Read more

Editorial: A ward system for Bend would be different, not better

The Bend City Council wants to consider switching to a ward system for electing city … Read more

Tax overhaul sparks anger in Salem

House approves tax changes GOP calls illegal

SALEM — Round 3 of the tax fights at the State Capitol turned nasty on … Read more

Bite of Bend food festival returns

Top Chef competition and more on tap at weekend festival downtown

Ever crave tacos, barbecue and Thai food at the same time? Want something savory and … Read more

Driver dies in crash, four passengers survive

The driver of a car that veered off the road and into a tree died … Read more

Rainbow Gathering: ‘A town without a mayor’

Rainbows will meet in Eastern Oregon

The U.S. Forest Service expects 1,000 or so people will have arrived already at Flagline … Read more

This image is copyrighted.
Click to buy