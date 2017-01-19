Joining millions of like-minded protesters around the world, more than 3,000 people gathered today for Women’s March Bend in a peaceful but irreverent display of solidarity.It was a sight rarely seen in Bend, but on a day when hundreds of ...More
Up to a dozen Central Oregonians are in Washington, D.C., this weekend for the inauguration of president Donald Trump, among them Patti Adair of Sisters.Getting ready for her trip earlier this week, Adair said that despite being active in Republican politics for years, she's never gotten closer to the nation's capital than a stop at the airport.Her excitement has been building as inauguration day approached,
...MORE
The state of Oregon collected $60.15 million in taxes from the sale of recreational marijuana in 2016, the state Department of Revenue reported Friday.The amount of tax collected peaked in October, when the state gathered $7.83 million in marijuana sales taxes. Afterward, the amount collected
...MORE
Without even hearing from Summit players and coaches before or after Friday night's game against Mountain View, it was clear how significant this Intermountain Conference matchup was for the Storm.Ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, Summit trailed by two points after the game's first possession.
...MORE
HILLSBORO — Five Culver wrestlers advanced to today's semifinal rounds at the Reser's Tournament of Champions at Liberty High School.Jace Oppenlander scored two falls at 132 pounds Friday to reach the semifinals, while 195-pounder Jaiden Jones won a 14-13 decision to advance to the final
...MORE
President Donald Trump began his dark and forceful inaugural speech by addressing the Chief Justice of the United States, the four former presidents in attendance, his "fellow Americans" and one other group: the "people of the world."Though it was an unusual start for an inaugural
...MORE
WASHINGTON — Bikers for Trump roared into town. Self-described "deplorables" hosted a ball. And thousands of Americans, many with red "Make America Great Again" caps, poured onto the grassy expanse of the National Mall.A sprinkling of rain did not dampen supporters at President Donald Trump's
...MORE
Much of Central Oregon, including Bend and Redmond, has been plagued by a shortage of affordable industrial land. However, the state's youngest city claims to have a solution.La Pine City Manager Cory Misley said the city has around 30 lots that are zoned industrial within
...MORE
Jan. 1317CV01177 — American Express Bank FSB v. Heather Beeson, complaint, $35,388.34.17CV01184 — Quick Bridge Funding LLC v. James Thomas, complaint, $129,821.03.17CV01205 — Donald McEdwards v. Stephan Alan Welch, complaint, $1,830,048.57.Jan. 1617CV01431 — Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Gayle M Carsey, Persons or Parties Unknown,
...MORE
Soon enough, the Oregon Legislature will be awash in bills addressing some of the state's biggest challenges, most of which have big dollar signs attached to them. But life in the House and Senate isn't just tax policy, PERS reform and budget shortfalls. No matter
...MORE
Deschutes County's circuit court is a busy one. In fact, it's busy enough that there's a bill before the Oregon Legislature — House Bill 2605 — that would add a judge in this district, bringing the total to eight. Seven other counties also would get
...MORE
Scott Weber glided along a trail near Tumalo Falls as he approached some fellow nordic skiers. But Weber wasn't just skiing; he was skijoring."On by!" he called to Koosah, his 12-year-old Alaskan husky, pulling him on a 12-foot line attached to the harness around his
...MORE
DANA POINT, Calif. — Brian Blackburn and Amir Yaghoubi share a soothing, perhaps enviable, ritual of daily renewal: meeting over coffee at picturesque Doheny State Beach in Dana Point.Mostly it's before sunrise, just after the park opens for the day and they've passed through the
...MORE
Remote Chickahominy Reservoir, in Harney County about 100 miles southeast of Bend and 30 miles west of Burns just north of U.S. Highway 20, offers Northwest anglers a unique opportunity in the winter. Each year, typically from about mid-December to mid-February, the 500-acre reservoir is transformed from a fly-fishing hot spot to an ice-fishing … well, hot spot. The same thing that brings fly anglers
...MORE
With 2 to 3 feet of snow on the ground across much of Central Oregon, a drive to an area sno-park is not necessary for cross-country skiing. Instead, skip the drive, grab some classic skis, and make your own tracks through our plentiful snow. Find
...MORE
HARDCOVER FICTION1. "The Mistress." Danielle Steel. Delacorte ($28.99)2. "The Whistler." John Grisham. Doubleday ($28.95)3. "The Underground Railroad." Colson Whitehead. Doubleday ($26.95)4. "Cross the Line." James Patterson. Little, Brown ($29)5. "Below the Belt." Stuart Woods. Putnam ($28)6. "Two by Two." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central ($27)7. "The
...MORE
"This is How It Always Is"by Laurie Frankel (Flatiron books, 337 pages, $19.72)They put a spoon under the bed because German folklore said it would help produce a girl. Turned the mattress so that it faced east-west instead of north-south, which the Talmud said encouraged sons.It all worked, but in a roundabout way. Nine months after the spoon and the directional switch, Rosie Walsh and
...MORE
Eight months after overdosing on a cocktail of angel dust and mescaline that almost killed him, 15-year-old Isaac Brewster is giving drug recovery a second try. Around lunchtime Monday, that meant playing chess at Bom Dia Coffee on Bend's west side. Other days, it's exploring
...MORE
The many men, women and children who spend their days glued to their smartphones and social media accounts might learn something from Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the groundbreaking megahit "Hamilton." Asked in an interview with Delta Sky magazine when and where he finds time to
...MORE
