It may not have been a Grinch at work near Nasu Park Loop in northeast Bend, but someone tried to steal Christmas there.When a box of stolen mail was discovered along the roadside on Christmas morning, Bend police officers recovered mail from 27 different addresses,
The bitter cold and snow across Central Oregon in December was harsher than normal, but not quite historic, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.Before winter officially began Dec. 21, temperatures had already dipped below freezing and snow piled up more than a foot
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Sensing that he might be ignored in the 2013 draft, quarterback Matt McGloin wrote an open letter to the NFL community.This was no diplomatic plea, no polite request from a plucky dreamer. Instead, McGloin’s street-tough message landed somewhere between a warning and
EUGENE — Chris Boucher is not campaigning to be the Pac-12 men’s basketball sixth man of the year, but if a reserve role is what Oregon needs him to play, he can get used to it.Boucher came off the bench for a second straight game Friday night and scored 11 points in Oregon’s 84-61 victory against Southern California. He had been a starter in every
NEW YORK — It was about 8 a.m. on a Monday when Matthew Sabato looked across the paint-splattered studio in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, where he lives with his partner, Pedro Silva, an artist.“Put down the paintbrush,” he recalls saying, as they
PARIS — When the Islamic State was about to be driven out of the ancient city of Palmyra in March, Yves Ubelmann got a call from Syria’s director of antiquities to come over in a hurry.An architect by training, Ubelmann, 36, had worked in Syria
The past 12 months have been a period of rapid growth for the real estate market in Bend and Central Oregon. According to one broker, the next 12 will come down to how well the region can provide the services necessary to accommodate that growth.“I know a lot of communities that would love to have to deal with the problems of too much growth,” said
The temperatures dropped, the snow started and I faced a choice in the garage — with hockey bag in one hand, kids’ backpacks in the other. In my pocket were two key fobs, one that promised something fun and new, the other assuring me of
Bend Police Chief Jim Porter is rethinking whether to equip his officers with body cameras following the Dec. 23 shooting death of Michael Jacques. While such cameras won’t guarantee police accountability or transparency, they might help. Porter knows cameras will not eliminate doubt in every
In the hourlong traffic jam from Mexico City International Airport, on a road clogged with cars, buses and trucks, I keep glancing out the window, looking for familiar signposts, streets, neighborhoods, threads of childhood memories.This is the city where I learned to read and write,
NEW YORK — You’re reading a travel article that revisits locations used to shoot a well-known holiday movie set in New York City, so of course you assume you’ll see the phrase “Miracle on 34th Street.” Well, there it was, but don’t expect to encounter
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “The Whistler.” John Grisham. Doubleday ($28.95)2. “Cross the Line.” James Patterson. Little, Brown ($29)3. “Two by Two.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central ($27)4. “The Underground Railroad.” Colson Whitehead. Doubleday ($26.95)5. “No Man’s Land.” David Baldacci. Grand Central ($29)6. “Small Great Things.” Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
Danny Alexander has been writing about music for decades for various print and online media. He spent three years exploring the music of one of his favorite artists, Mary J. Blige.In March, the University of Texas Press published the Kansas City writer’s book, “Real Love,
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nine-year-old Alexander Goodwin, a nature lover from England, considers the bone cancer inside him a parasite. He’s the unwilling host who can’t shake the organism by himself.After finishing chemotherapy last week at Children’s Mercy Hospital, he headed to the University of
Babies born out-of-hospital to mothers delivering vaginally following Cesarean sections tended to have worse outcomes than those born in hospitals, an Oregon Health & Science University study found. The study, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, used birth and death certificates from
