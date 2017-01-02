Despite rumors to the contrary, OSU-Cascades dorm residents with cars will never be able to park on campus without a legitimate reason approved by the university.Unless a student is disabled or can prove that parking next to the residence hall is necessary, students will have
A complex of dams along the Deschutes River saw a massive return of native sockeye salmon in 2016. A total of 536 sockeye salmon returned to the Pelton Round Butte Hydroelectric Project, a complex of three hydroelectric dams and reservoirs that stretch about 20 miles
Bend High took round two in the crosstown rivalry with Summit, beating the Storm 67-54 Tuesday in an Intermountain Conference girls basketball game featuring two of the top teams in Class 5A.Rivalry games create excitement and often become more physical, but the 5A No. 5-ranked
Brian Warinner made just one 3-pointer Tuesday night. But the Bend High sophomore made it count.After Summit’s Andy Jones made a shot to put the Storm ahead by two points late in overtime, Warinner squared up a long-range shot that splashed up and allowed the
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is all but sure to leave interest rates alone when it ends a policy meeting today at a time of steady gains for the U.S. economy but also heightened uncertainty surrounding the new Trump administration.The Fed will likely signal that
WASHINGTON — A year ago, Judge Neil Gorsuch was midway down a ski slope when his cellphone rang. Justice Antonin Scalia, he was told, had died. “I immediately lost what breath I had left,” Gorsuch said in a speech two months later. “And I am
At least three recreational marijuana retailers in Bend have permission to make home deliveries, with more on the way, according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.Oregrown, 5thLMNT and two locations for Bloom Well were registered for home delivery of marijuana and marijuana products inside the
Thump Coffee has acquired Fearless Baking, a Bend bakery and cafe that also supplies baked goods to coffee shops. Thump announced on Wednesday a merger of the two Bend businesses, saying each would keep their brand names and storefronts. Fearless was opened in 2013 by
Will it still welcome seniors when “Senior Center” is no longer part of its name? The Bend Park & Recreation District plans to quadruple the size of the Bend Senior Center and change its name, possibly to something like the Larkspur Center.The name change is
VISTA BUTTE SNO-PARK — Some backcountry areas in Central Oregon are so accessible that it is hard to even consider them backcountry.Vista Butte is certainly one of those places.But backcountry is backcountry, and snow enthusiasts should always take the necessary safety precautions whenever they venture
We had not seen a deer in our yard for three weeks, and I guessed they had gone into the Paulina unit east of U.S. Highway 97, but then they showed up. It was the same crippled doe we had seen for three straight years,
PASADENA, Calif. — While her schoolmates were watching soccer matches and British soaps, Australian actress Miranda Otto was viewing surgical procedures. “That fascinated me,” she says. “I used to watch all these operations on TV and thought it would be really cool to do that.”A
Two Central Oregon writers are among the honorees announced recently for the 2017 Oregon Book Awards. Poet, essayist and historian Jarold Ramsey will be recognized with the Charles Erskine Scott Wood Distinguished Writer Award, and Amber J. Keyser’s debut novel, “The Way Back from Broken,” is a finalist for the Leslie Bradshaw Award for young adult literature.Ramsey honored for long literary career“I’m really surprised and
Animosity among staffers, distrust from veterans and improper record keeping that may have delayed or prevented clients from receiving disability benefits have plagued a Department of Veteran Affairs facility in Bend since it opened in 2010. The Central Oregon Vet Center, which counsels combat veterans
Liver cancer deaths in Oregon are growing at twice the national rate, likely due to a high prevalence of hepatitis C infections.Oregon once boasted a liver cancer death rate 33 percent lower than the U.S. average. But over the past 35 years, liver cancer deaths in Oregon have risen so fast, the state has almost entirely closed the gap.According to data released Tuesday by the
