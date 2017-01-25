A man who caused the death of a 1-year-old girl will see prison time for it after violating his probation. Garry Vineyard, 21, of Madras, opted for a bench trial on a domestic violence charge that stemmed from an altercation that occurred while he was on probation. On Wednesday, Jefferson County Circuit Judge Daniel Ahern found Vineyard guilty of fourth-degree assault. Vineyard was acquitted of
In the weeks since police killed her son, Karen Jacques has avoided online comments, news articles and cellphone videos that were broadcast on TV. She’d been told of the graphic content, and the way people characterized her son, Michael Tyler Jacques. They called him a
Central Oregon has two entries in the 2017 Winter X Games, which start today and run through Sunday in Aspen, Colorado.Bend’s Ben Ferguson will compete in his fourth X Games tonight in Snowboard SuperPipe, and Redmond’s Darrin Mess will compete Friday in the new X Games sport of Snow BikeCross.The men’s Snowboard SuperPipe competition includes 12 invited riders, an international field made up of snowboarders
CULVER — Few high school wrestling duals in Oregon outweigh the Cowdog Classic. And few are as exciting. On Wednesday night, the annual matchup between perennial state powers Crook County and Culver lived up to the hype.Jace Oppenlander’s 9-3 win at 138 pounds started a
WASHINGTON — It contained crossed-out phrases and typos. It said that the Sept. 11 attacks occurred in 2011, rather than a decade earlier. It was clearly not meant for public consumption.But the draft of a Trump administration executive order that spilled into public view early
Highlight: In 1942, the first American Expeditionary Force to head to Europe during World War II arrived in Belfast, Northern Ireland.In 1784, in a letter to his daughter Sarah, Benjamin Franklin expressed unhappiness over the choice of the bald eagle as the symbol of America,
A Bend accountant faces heavy financial penalties and further disciplinary action if he fails to live up to an order by the Oregon Board of Accountancy.The board found that Arthur C.F. Pratt violated Oregon administrative rules on integrity and objectivity, due professional care and professional
City of Bend• I.S. Investments LLC, 1133 NW Wall St., $130,000• Humane Society of Central Oregon, 61170 27th St., $133,000• Hayden Homes LLC, 61788 SE Camellia St., $158,934• Bend Auto Mall LLC, 1045 SE Third St., $211,000• BDC Farmington Reserve LLC, 61582 Alstrup Road, $212,574•
In Oregon, Democrats are in charge. They have majorities in both chambers of the statehouse and occupy the governor’s office. But what has Democratic stewardship delivered?Oregon has a budget shortfall that could be $1.8 billion. A $22 billion unfunded liability in the Public Employees Retirement
Boasting a plethora of perfectly pitched north-facing slopes, Tam McArthur Rim has become a popular locale for backcountry skiing and snowboarding in Central Oregon. Accessing Tam McArthur Rim (often called Tam Rim) requires a 6-mile snowmobile ride from Upper Three Creek Sno-park, just south of
SnowmobilingSnowmobiling opportunities abound in Central Oregon’s numerous sno-parks. West of Bend, Wanoga Sno-park, Dutchman Flat Sno-park and Kapka Sno-park provide access to seemingly endless snowmobile trails. With nearly 600 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails, including 280 miles in the territory near Century Drive and Cascade
Though it’s 40 years old, “Annie the Musical” shows no signs of age or decline in popularity.David DaCosta, founder of Thoroughly Modern Productions and director of “Annie,” TMP’s first show of its 2017 season — which opens Friday at the Tower Theatre in Bend —
At least when it comes to writing, Karl Denson seems to have swapped his saxophone for a guitar.Denson started playing guitar about three or four years ago, using it to write at least one song, “My Baby,” on his 2014 album with his band Tiny
Stacey Sabin never even had to ask.As soon as her family and friends found out she would need a kidney transplant, many of them told her they would get tested.“This is where I get emotional,” Sabin said, wiping her eyes. “It’s amazing how many people
Although nearly 2 million Oregonians were covered under private health insurance policies in 2015, state regulators fielded only 1,120 complaints about the policies that year. One possible explanation is that few are aware the state’s Department of Consumer Business Services has consumer advocates who take
